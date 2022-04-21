4/20 Rally Attendees in Kearney Nebraska took their message to the rush hour traffic

This story is sponsored by the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska.

Group Photo at the Rally

The 4/20 Rally in Kearney, Nebraska was a successful event this year! The Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska held the 9th edition of this event on the busiest corner in town on the public sidewalk in front of Walgreens.

This year the LMN Party is celebrating its first year on the Nebraska ballot as as major political party with three pro-cannabis candidates to boot.

Celebration, cannabis pride, and overall good cheer was in the air as activists held up "Vote Marjiuana" and "Cannabis is Safer" signs in front of 1000s who where waiting in rush hour traffic during the 2 1/2 hour event.

Picture of all the non stop traffic that day in Kearney

The message on 4/20 was very simple:

Activists asked Nebraskans to vote for the LMN Party's candidates in the upcoming primary and general elections.

Robin and Krystal Gabel talking about the next moves LMN plans to make towards legalization

Approximately 50 supporters showed up to the 4/20 Rally. All of them took home signs to display their support in their house and car windows and literature on how to vote for Legal Marijuana NOW.

Activists Celebrating

Mark Elworth Jr, the LMN Party's chairperson, spoke to every person who stopped about our intent to run an Adult Use Constitutional Amendment that will allow all adults 21 and over the right to possess marijuana in Nebraska. The LMN petition will concrete the right to possess cannabis directly in our State Constitution.

The Nebraska petition process is a continuous two-year cycle, with the next cycle starting in August 2022 and ending in July 2024 for the 2024 General Election ballot.

Krystal Gabel advising a supporter on CBD

Some of the LMNP chairs and candidates were in attendance, including Krystal Gabel, the LMNP National Party Chair. She was thrilled with everyone coming out to support.

Mark Elworth Jr, Candidate for US Congress

Mark Elworth Jr, US Congress D3 candidate, was in attendance as well. Mark is the Nebraska State Founder and State Chair of Legal Marijuana NOW Nebraska.

Dezi (in white) is the LMNP State Secretary

Dezi, the LMN Party's State Secretary, showed serious support by bringing her family to the 4/20 Rally in Kearney before they went to the 420 Snoop Dogg concert in Lincoln.

Dezi brings a lot of positivity to the Party and to all our events. She even donated the LMN lighters for our giveaway (that made nine winners really happy!).

She's collected signatures to get LMN on the ballot, helping us build the Party for quite some time.

Krystal Gabel is hanging out with Monica who drove quite a ways to attend the 4/20 Rally

Candy and Amy are great supporters and are excited about the Adult Use Petition coming out soon

Activists engage with 1000s in Kearney's rush hour traffic

Activists Celebrating

Photo of the 2022 Candidate Flyer given to supporters at the Rally

The LMNP has three candidates on the ballot in 2022.

Mark Jr is running for US Congress, Larry Bolinger for State Attorney General, and Leroy Lopez for State Auditor.

Art by Andy Schuler, LMN Minnesota

