Legal Marijuana NOW Nebraska endorses Charles Herbster in the Republican Primary

This story is sponsored by the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska.

Republican Charles Herbster for Nebraska Governor

The Legal Marijuana NOW Party (LMNP) of Nebraska has endorsed Charles Herbster in Nebraska Republican Primary.

The LMNP intends to file for and run an initiative petition for the 2024 General Election ballot to legalize adult use cannabis. Herbster, a top running non-establishment Republican candidate for Governor, is a strong supporter of The People's right to petition to change law and amend the State Constitution.

Supporting Herbster, an endorsed MAGA candidate, can prevent the repeat of a Governor Pete Ricketts' administration. Ricketts used nearly every measure including the gubernatorial power of veto to prevent marijuana legalization in the State of Nebraska.

The LMNP maintains that the Ricketts' administration did everything within their power to block the Medical Marijuana petition that was slated for the 2020 ballot.

The Herbster Team stated in February 2022, "Charles believes marijuana must go through the FDA approval process. That said, if [marijuana] is petitioned onto the ballot and passed by the voters, Charles will not stand in the way of the will of the The People."

The LMNP is demanding a fair shake at obtaining the 150,000+ needed signatures to place the legal adult use question on the Nebraska Ballot. Herbster's position on The People's right to petition supports the next steps required to legalize cannabis in Nebraska. The LMNP agrees that The People should and must have the final say in their government, law, and constitution.

LMNP predicts (based on former elections) that the winner of the Nebraska Republican Primary will win the Governor's race in the November General Election.

Trump Endorses Herbster

Former President Donald Trump also endorses Charles Herbster.

The LMNP is thankful to President Trump and his administration for passing the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018 (a.k.a., The Farm Bill) that federally legalized hemp and most cannabinoids.

The STATES Act was also passed during Trump's term that ended the federal prohibition on marijuana and concreted state's rights to legalize medical or adult use marijuana.

the Nebraska Primary is May 10th

At the time of publication of this article, Herbster has been accused of groping several women. Senator Julie Slama, the female leading the accusation against Herbster, was appointed by Governor Pete Ricketts in December 2018. Ricketts, who dominates the Nebraska Republican Establishment, has endorsed another Republican candidate, not Herbster.

Herbster denies the allegations, calling it a political ploy:

Statement from Herbster Campaign

The 2022 Republican Primary for Governor is one of the tightest three-way races in Nebraska history.

Turn on the TV and radio. Scroll your social media accounts. Dirty money and negative campaign ads are running in non-stop cycles on every media platform.

The LMNP believes the allegations against Herbster must first be proven in order for him to be disqualified from this race.

To further the point, in recent years Cancel Culture has been used more and more in political discourse as a form of censorship. Political groups use Cancel Culture to cancel anyone they disagree with, to attack American values like small government, and as a way to call out issues like racism, sexism, and the Me Too Movement.

Plenty of Establishment Media Groups have published articles portraying their bias against Donald Trump and the candidates he endorses, despite the overwhelming amount of people who vote for these MAGA candidates.

Cancel Culture is not ethical and right. The LMNP stands firmly in the belief that all people are innocent until they have been proven guilty. Herbster has the right to defend himself in court, which requires the prosecution to provide solid evidence first of his guilt. Anything less is hearsay.

Legal Marijuana NOW Campaign Slogan 2022

On a side note, the LMNP's annual 4/20 Rally is in Kearney, Nebraska this year.

When: Wednesday, April 20 from 3:30-6:00pm

Where: On the public sidewalk in front of Walgreens in Kearney (DO NOT park in the parking lot)

List of 2022 Legal Marijuana NOW Nebraska Candidates

More information about the 4/20 Rally is available on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/2135952689889716

Visit the Legal Marijuana NOW Party Nebraska website: https://legalmarijuananowpartyofnebraska.com/

Edited by Krystal Gabel, National Chair of the Legal Marijuana NOW Party

