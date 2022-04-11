Legal Marijuana NOW Nebraska 4/20 Rally in Kearney 2022

Mark Elworth Jr

This story is sponsored by the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z5XWc_0f5xSYaZ00
420/2022 Event Logo

The Details:

When: Wednesday, April 20, 3:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Where: On the sidewalk in front of Walgreens, 2516 2nd Ave, Kearney, NE 68847

  • Free raffle for t-shirts and prizes at 5:45 pm
  • Event is free to everyone & kid friendly
  • Current and past Legal Marijuana NOW Party candidates will be in attendance

**DO NOT park in the Walgreens parking lot**

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oF1sr_0f5xSYaZ00
The 9th Annual Legal Marijuana NOW Party 420 Rally is in Kearney, NE this year

The Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska has been holding an annual 4/20 Rally since 2014 in the state of Nebraska.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00pVOL_0f5xSYaZ00
Original Art from 2015 Campaign

But 4:20 celebrations and 4/20 rallies have been going on much longer!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IfcfJ_0f5xSYaZ00
Activist holding a catchy sign

Folklore of 420 starts way back in 1971 when students at a California High School would meet up at 4:20 at a certain location to smoke marijuana together.

So 4:20 actually started as a time and can be celebrated twice a day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zWdhX_0f5xSYaZ00
People can celebrate 4:20 quite often if this meme is true

Eventually 4/20 became an entire day-long celebration.

Rallies to celebrate 4/20 started to pop up and were hosted by activists who wanted to change antiquated marijuana laws.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1jPK_0f5xSYaZ00
2022 LMN Candidates, Larry Bolinger for AG, Mark Elworth Jr for Congress, Leroy Lopez for Auditor

The rallies can be small, but others have grown to tens of thousands of attendees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nq2SO_0f5xSYaZ00
A big 4/20 Rally where attendees push around an inflatable joint

The Legal Marjiuana NOW Party expects a decent crowd of 20-50 people to attend the Kearney, Nebraska 4/20 rally this year.

Attendees can hold a yard sign - "Vote Marijuana" or "Cannabis is Safer" - for oncoming rush-hour traffic to see, plus take one home for free to display in their windows!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Mp96_0f5xSYaZ00
First Ever LMN Party Primary will be help in Nebraska on may 10th

This year's 4/20 Rally is to celebrate the success of the Legal Marijuana NOW Party obtaining ballot access. The LMN Party is now on the Nebraska ballot and the first primary is May 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VhF1y_0f5xSYaZ00
Activists holding up a LMN banner in Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6AdK_0f5xSYaZ00
2022 LMN Campaign slogan

The best way to vote in the Nebraska primary is to make sure you're registered with the LMN Party.

You can register online in Nebraska at https://www.nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xMIfO_0f5xSYaZ00
Your vote is your voice

LMN also wants the State of Nebraska and its farmers to increase hemp production and manufacturing. Nebraska has hardly any manufacturers that make hemp products to sell to consumers.

In addition to the Federal Farm Act, Nebraska passed laws legalizing the production and manufacturing of goods with hemp. It's time our state ramps up production and manufacturing of this staple crop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GhMNn_0f5xSYaZ00
Diagram of hemp pulling metals and other toxins from the soil and water table

Hemp is an environmentally friendly crop that needs no pesticides or chemicals to grow well. Hemp actually extracts dangerous toxins from the soils!

Hemp cover is dense and conserves water by creating its own mini ecosystem that is similar to a rainforest. The canopy keeps moisture in the soil instead of allowing evaporation to occur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kH7zD_0f5xSYaZ00
Hempcrete is one of many eco-friendly products made from hemp.

Hemp fiber can be used to create many useful products from paper to biodegradable plastic bottles.

Hemp can make our lives better while being sustainable and friendly to our Earth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wAIKO_0f5xSYaZ00
Chart that includes the countless uses for hemp

Find details about the 4/20 Rally on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/2135952689889716

Visit the LMN Nebraska website at https://legalmarijuananowpartyofnebraska.com/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M7s0E_0f5xSYaZ00
2022 Flyer

Stay tuned for a follow-up article on the Kearney 4/20 Rally hosted by the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Protecting the Earth# 420 Rally# Hemp# Legal Marijuana NOW Party# Election 2022

Comments / 7

Published by

My name is Mark Elworth Jr. I'm a long time marijuana legalization activist. I'm from Nebraska and chairperson of the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska.

Omaha, NE
104 followers

More from Mark Elworth Jr

Lakewood, CO

Rock Your World, Gem and Crystal Store Now Open in Lakewood and at the Mile High Flea Market

This story is sponsored by Rock Your World. Rock Your World is a rock and crystal shop with two locations and a selection of 1000s of stones. Happy customers at the Lakewood Colorado Retail Location.

Read full story
Nebraska State

Nebraska Libertarian Convention Kick Off in Lincoln followed by State Convention in North Platte

This article is sponsored by Nebraskans for Third Parties. Scott Zimmerman, Libertarian candidate for Nebraska Governor, is hosting the LP Convention Kick Off in Lincoln on April 7, with the LP State Convention happening April 8 and 9 in North Platte.

Read full story
1 comments
Nebraska State

How to Vote in the First Legal Marijuana NOW Party Primary in Nebraska

The story is sponsored by the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska. The Legal Marijuana NOW Party is new to the Nebraska ballot this year. All interested voters should take part in this historic first vote for LMN on or before the May 10 Primary!

Read full story
13 comments
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln, Nebraska Gem and Mineral Show this Weekend

The Lincoln Gem and Mineral Club's 62nd Annual Gem and Mineral Show, "Agates Around the World," is this weekend in Lincoln, Nebraska. Thousands are expected to attend with dozens of venders selling gems and minerals. Guest demonstrators will also be present to teach their lapidary specialties.

Read full story
Nebraska State

Nebraska's Hidden Secret for Discounted Gems and Crystals

This story is sponsored by Midwest Stones. Large selection of amethyst is always available at Midwest Stones. Midwest Stones is Nebraska's best kept secreton where to purchase discounted gems and crystals. They have 11 fully packed cases in two of Nebraska's most popular and heavily visited antique malls:

Read full story
3 comments
Lincoln, NE

Legal Marijuana NOW Rush Hour Rally in Lincoln a Success on Thursday

This article is sponsored by the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska. The Legal Marjiuana NOW Party of Nebraska held a successful rally in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Read full story
5 comments
Nebraska State

Third Parties in Nebraska Show Strength in 2022 Statewide Races

In Nebraska this year, five statewide races for Executive Branch offices are on the ballot. A total of five Third-party candidates from the Libertarian and Legal Marijuana NOW Parties, respectively, have filed to run for four of these offices. The Nebraska Democrat Party is running only one candidate across all of these statewide races, further improving the chances of a Third-party candidate win.

Read full story
1 comments
Lincoln, NE

Legal Marijuana NOW Party Rush Hour Rally in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Thursday, March 24th

The Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska is throwing a Rush Hour Rally in Lincoln, Nebraska. 48th and O street (on the sidewalk) The LMN Party will have all three of their 2022 candidates in attendance:

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy