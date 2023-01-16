Clear Vision

Photo by Public Domain

I have an eye exam coming up soon. One of the issues with my vision is astigmatism - which basically means that the curvature of my cornea or lens isn't normal. Blurry vision at both near and far distances is the result, but in addition, nighttime vision is also greatly affected. The brighter the light entering the eyes, the better; less light, poorer vision. The absolute worst time of day for me is the twilight, right as the sun begins to set. Everything becomes a gray haze and I'm forced to really concentrate on whatever I'm viewing. Driving? Definitely not my favorite time to be on the road.

Our spiritual journey down a winding road of life is sometimes the same: not always black and white, crisp and clear. Sometimes, what we're trying to see is somewhere in a gray haze. We try to do our best while hoping we don't run off the road. In those moments, it takes some extra effort to stay focused on the path ahead and not get distracted by the things that are simply passing by. There are even times when it may be wise to just stop in your tracks and wait it out until things become clearer. Yes. It may delay the arrival at your destination, but it's much better to arrive in one piece than "fall to pieces" while enroute.

The Word of God puts it this way... sometimes... be still and know that I AM. Wait on The LORD. Then, when proper vision is regained, the world around you can be seen in a much clearer light and you're better equipped to stay on that straight and narrow path.