Re-Newed Vision

This past week, I scheduled an eye exam - not so much due to degraded vision, but to simply check on my eye health. Soon afterwards, while rummaging through a desk draw, I came upon an eyeglass case that I didn't recognize. To my surprise, upon opening it, I discovered an eyeglass set several years old

"I did like these frames," I said to myself as I removed them from the case. "I wonder if the optometrist can simply replace the lenses?"

Slipping the set onto my face, I realized in amazement that I was able to see clearly. In fact, my corrected vision using this old pair was even better than with my current prescription.

"What?!" I exclaimed not believing the experience

Walking to the door to gain a better appreciation for what was happening, I traded the eyeglasses back and forth to compare both close-up and distance clarity. Sure enough. I was able to see even better through a prescription that had expired long ago.

What happened to create such a change? I don't know. Eyesight improvement? Maybe. But, being over fifty made me chuckle at the thought.

Even though I now had hope that an even newer prescription may not be needed at my upcoming visit, I thought it best to keep the appointment. If for no other purpose, I'd be certain of my overall eye health.

However, what started as puzzling curiosity focused on a physical change, soon shifted to spiritual introspection: What viewpoints in my life are now out of spiritual focus? Maybe I need to take a fresh look through lenses that were once thought to be no longer needed.

The experience reminds me of a Biblical imperative instructing us to "remember your first love". I guess, revisiting ideas and instruction that were deemed to be old and outdated can sometimes provide a clearer perspective on the things of today.

