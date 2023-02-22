Unskilled Real Estate Investors Cause Urban Blight: Mismanaged Properties Becoming a Nightmare for Communities

Real estate investors who lack the ability and skill to manage their properties are causing a bigger problem than what they set out to solve. A property that is underutilized might still be underutilized with the previous owner, but in the hands of an unskilled owner, it can become a nightmare.

Sewer flowing Photo by Memphis

Mismanaged properties have become hotspots for homeless people, drug activities, trash, pests, and other nuisances. These issues are not only problematic for the surrounding community but can also cause a domino effect of lower property values. Over time, this can lead to the removal of affordable housing units from the market as neglected properties can become so dilapidated that they require demolition.

The problem is not limited to a particular region or demographic; it is a national issue. In many cities, properties are being snapped up by inexperienced investors who lack the resources and knowledge to manage them effectively. This is leading to a surge in the number of properties that are not being adequately maintained, which is causing a host of issues for communities across the country.

The situation is particularly acute in areas with high levels of poverty and a shortage of affordable housing. In these areas, poorly managed properties can quickly become a blight on the community, attracting drug dealers, squatters, and other undesirables.

The issue is not limited to residential properties; it is also affecting commercial real estate. In many cities, once-thriving retail areas are now becoming ghost towns as investors buy up properties and then fail to attract businesses to the area. This is leading to a rise in boarded-up shops and derelict buildings, which can further exacerbate the issue of urban blight.

Trash piles Photo by Memphis

Another issue that exacerbates the problem of mismanaged properties is the difficulty in enforcing city rules and regulations. Despite many cities having laws in place to ensure that properties are adequately maintained, they can be challenging to enforce.

Moreover, investors are sometimes given tax breaks or other incentives to invest in certain areas. While these incentives can be beneficial in some cases, they can also lead to investors purchasing properties they are not equipped to manage, hoping to make a quick profit without considering the long-term consequences.

Unfortunately, in many cases, the result is the opposite of what was intended. These properties may be left to deteriorate, becoming a burden on the community and lowering property values in the surrounding area. Once the damage has been done, it can take years to reverse the damage, if at all.

To address this issue, it is essential for cities to ensure that investors who receive tax breaks or other incentives are held accountable for maintaining their properties adequately. City officials should prioritize the enforcement of existing rules and regulations and consider implementing new measures to ensure that properties are not left to deteriorate.

In conclusion, the issue of mismanaged properties is complex, with various factors contributing to the problem. It is crucial for cities to take a proactive approach to enforce regulations, hold investors accountable, and ensure that properties are adequately maintained to prevent further deterioration of neighborhoods and urban areas.