Dallas Tree Service Experts Set to Work with Texas Tree Foundation to Protect the Urban Forest in Dallas

Dallas, Texas – Currently, Dallas is one of the few cities in Texas State that have an urban tree canopy cover of more than 30%. Dallas city has an urban forest cover of 32%. However, while the city may have an impressive number of trees, research shows that there are nearly 1.8 million potential planting sites throughout Dallas.

Dallas Tree Service Experts, a company that helps with the maintenance of trees in the city, has pledged to help the city put trees in its underserved areas. The company is planning to work with the Texas Tree Foundation, an organization that has been greening the state of Texas since April 1982.

“In 2021,” said the Dallas Tree Service Experts CEO, “The American Lung Association ranked Dallas 17th for the worst ozone in the United States. Although the city has worked hard to improve its environment, we are yet to comply with the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).”

“With more people moving to our city,” added the Dallas Tree Service Experts CEO, “there is a need to strategically approach the replenishment of the urban forest in Dallas City. With more trees, the city will be in a better position when it comes to cleaning its air.”

Dallas Tree Service Experts plans to involve its team of professionals in tree planting. According to the company’s CEO, the company will be organizing tree planting events every year.

“Tree planting will help us reduce the number of planting sites around the city,” said the company’s CEO, “Every year, we plan to plant at least 1000 new trees. We will also be donating a similar number of trees to homeowners – and commercial property owners – around the city.”

Dallas Tree Service Experts will, however, not limit itself to just planting trees. The company will also invest its time in tree maintenance.

“Planting trees is not enough when it comes to protecting our trees,” said the Dallas Tree Service Experts CEO, “We need to ensure the trees we plant are in perfect health. This will take tree pruning, tree trimming, and in some cases, watering. Dallas Tree Service Experts is prepared to handle all these activities.”

Dallas Tree Service Experts will be planning its tree planting and tree maintenance projects from its base at 125 E 8th St, Dallas, TX 75203, United States. The company, however, will be open to communicating with homeowners via +1 469-455-3252 and sales@treeexpertsdallas.com.

Website: http://treeexpertsdallas.com/

