Missouri City, TX

Missouri City Tree Service Experts Plans to Work with Government to Ensure Trees Occupy 100% of Allocated Planting Sites

Marjorie Thibodeaux

Missouri, TexasAccording to the latest tree assessment report, the city of Missouri has 19,557 street trees. While these trees are valued at a cool $44+ million, they only occupy 63% of the available tree planting sites. Missouri City Tree Service Experts, a local tree maintenance company, thinks that the valuation of the city’s urban forest can be increased by adding more trees to the city. The company intends to work with the Missouri City Parks & Recreation Department to ensure all the sites available for planting have a tree in them.

“If when covering 63% of the allocated tree planting spaces our trees have a value of over $44 million,” said the Missouri City Tree Service Experts CEO, “then it means that if we put trees in all the allocated planting spaces, our urban forest will have a value of approximately $70 million. We will enjoy this value in the form of different types of benefits, like a cooler environment, reduced energy expenses, cleaner breathing air, and minimal climate change. To make these benefits a reality, we intend to start a tree-planting campaign. Working with personnel from the Parks & Recreation Department, we will start our campaign in areas that are severely underserved by trees.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=442xDT_0dNeqHgC00
Tree ServiceMissouri City Tree Service Experts

To ensure that the trees planted in Missouri city will have a long lifetime, Missouri City Tree Service Experts intends to select the trees planted in specific locations depending on their characteristics.

“Although Missouri city currently has 119 native tree species,” said the Missouri City Tree Service Experts CEO, “You cannot plant these trees randomly. For example, if we are targeting a region with powerlines or other utilities passing above the trees, the best tree species will have to reach maturity at a height that does not touch the utility lines. While both American Sycamore and Black Haw are perfect for Missouri, Black Haw will work better under powerlines because it matures at a height below 30 feet while American Sycamore will work well in an open area because its height can exceed 60 feet.”

The Missouri City Tree Service Experts CEO noted that his company would follow up on the trees to ensure they are healthy. Handling services like tree pruning and trimming, the company will do everything in its power to ensure a long lifespan for the planted trees.

Missouri City Tree Service Experts has its offices at 13211 Stafford Rd, Missouri City, TX 77489, United States. Tree owners can reach the company via +1 281-672-8213 and sales@treeservicehoustontx.com.

Website: https://www.treeservicehoustontx.com/missouri-city/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
tree service missouritree removal missouritree trimming missouri

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm a freelance blogger. I write articles about new and updates on Texas. Mother of two.

Arlington, TX
7 followers

More from Marjorie Thibodeaux

Texas State

Dallas Tree Service Experts Set to Work with Texas Tree Foundation to Protect the Urban Forest in Dallas

Dallas, Texas – Currently, Dallas is one of the few cities in Texas State that have an urban tree canopy cover of more than 30%. Dallas city has an urban forest cover of 32%. However, while the city may have an impressive number of trees, research shows that there are nearly 1.8 million potential planting sites throughout Dallas.

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Austin Tree Services Joins the Public Works Department to Plant Trees on the City’s Network of Trails

Austin, Texas – Working hard to boost Austin’s tree cover, Austin’s Public Works Department organized a tree planting event last week. The goal of this event was to plant more trees along the hiking trails that weave their way around the city. Seeing this event as an opportunity to give back to the community, Austin Tree Services invited itself to the event and helped plant more than 100 trees.

Read full story
Leander, TX

Leander Tree Experts Says Using Trees as Privacy Screens Could Create an Arboreal Paradise in the City

Leander, Texas – The city of Leander has more than 16,838 homes as of 2021. While most of these homes use traditional walls to create privacy screens, Leander Tree Experts suggests using trees for privacy. The tree care company notes that in addition to offering privacy, trees will also provide environmental benefits.

Read full story
Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land Tree Service Experts Plans to Help with Replanting After Tree Removal by Community Association

Sugar Land, Texas – In 2018, the city of Sugar Land initiated a tree removal project that would end up removing hundreds of trees. The plan involved removing 150 trees on Elkins, 15 trees at The Oval, 26 trees in Oyster Point, and 43 trees on Cartwright. The goal of this project was to replant the area with different tree species, which will not grow as tall and require trimming by utility companies.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston Tree Service Experts Donates 1000 Trees to Houston Parks and Recreation Department

Houston, Texas – A company that has been handling tree maintenance procedures in Houston City for more than 2.5 decades, Houston Tree Service Experts has decided to help the city increase its urban forest cover. Last week, the company donated 1000 fast-growing trees to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Read full story
1 comments
Arlington, TX

Tree Service Experts Arlington Pledges to Help Push the Urban Forest Cover from 22.4% to Over 30%

Arlington, Texas – With more than 2,965,000 trees, the city of Arlington has a tree cover of approximately 22.4%. While this tree cover currently provides energy savings of more than $2.8 million per year, Tree Service Experts Arlington still thinks that the city can do better. This week, the tree service company has announced that it will be joining hands with property owners to push the tree cover to over 30%.

Read full story
2 comments
Plano, TX

Tree Service Experts Plano is Working with Texas Tree Foundation to Increase Tree Cover from 16.4% to Over 20%

Plano, Texas – According to the most recent urban canopy cover assessment, the city of Plano has 1,690,000 trees. While this number is impressive, the trees only cover 16.4% of the city’s land area. This suggests that the city of Plano has numerous sites that do not have abundant tree cover.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy