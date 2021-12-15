Missouri City Tree Service Experts Plans to Work with Government to Ensure Trees Occupy 100% of Allocated Planting Sites

Missouri, Texas – According to the latest tree assessment report, the city of Missouri has 19,557 street trees. While these trees are valued at a cool $44+ million, they only occupy 63% of the available tree planting sites. Missouri City Tree Service Experts, a local tree maintenance company, thinks that the valuation of the city’s urban forest can be increased by adding more trees to the city. The company intends to work with the Missouri City Parks & Recreation Department to ensure all the sites available for planting have a tree in them.

“If when covering 63% of the allocated tree planting spaces our trees have a value of over $44 million,” said the Missouri City Tree Service Experts CEO, “then it means that if we put trees in all the allocated planting spaces, our urban forest will have a value of approximately $70 million. We will enjoy this value in the form of different types of benefits, like a cooler environment, reduced energy expenses, cleaner breathing air, and minimal climate change. To make these benefits a reality, we intend to start a tree-planting campaign. Working with personnel from the Parks & Recreation Department, we will start our campaign in areas that are severely underserved by trees.”

To ensure that the trees planted in Missouri city will have a long lifetime, Missouri City Tree Service Experts intends to select the trees planted in specific locations depending on their characteristics.

“Although Missouri city currently has 119 native tree species,” said the Missouri City Tree Service Experts CEO, “You cannot plant these trees randomly. For example, if we are targeting a region with powerlines or other utilities passing above the trees, the best tree species will have to reach maturity at a height that does not touch the utility lines. While both American Sycamore and Black Haw are perfect for Missouri, Black Haw will work better under powerlines because it matures at a height below 30 feet while American Sycamore will work well in an open area because its height can exceed 60 feet.”

The Missouri City Tree Service Experts CEO noted that his company would follow up on the trees to ensure they are healthy. Handling services like tree pruning and trimming, the company will do everything in its power to ensure a long lifespan for the planted trees.

