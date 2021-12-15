Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land Tree Service Experts Plans to Help with Replanting After Tree Removal by Community Association

Marjorie Thibodeaux

Sugar Land, TexasIn 2018, the city of Sugar Land initiated a tree removal project that would end up removing hundreds of trees. The plan involved removing 150 trees on Elkins, 15 trees at The Oval, 26 trees in Oyster Point, and 43 trees on Cartwright. The goal of this project was to replant the area with different tree species, which will not grow as tall and require trimming by utility companies.

The city completed the tree removals towards the end of 2020 and has been planning the replanting ever since. To help the city complete the replanting procedure more quickly, Sugar Land Tree Service Experts has offered to be part of the replanting procedure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ozlE4_0dNeCA8t00
Tree ServiceSugar Land Tree Service Experts

Speaking when announcing the company’s decision to help with replanting, the Sugar Land Tree Service Experts CEO had the following to say, “Sugar Land received the Tree City USA designation for the first time in 2011. Over the past decade, we have received this designation every year. However, if we do not keep our forest intact, we may lose the designation. Our goal in being part of the tree planting procedure is to ensure the city gets all its trees back.”

In addition to helping with the planting of trees, Sugar Land Tree Service Experts plans to help the city maintain the health of the planted trees. The company’s CEO noted that his team will be offering other services like tree pruning and tree trimming to ensure that the planted trees reach maturity in perfect health.

“We want the trees we plant to offer maximum benefits for years to come,” said the company’s CEO, “This, however, can only be achieved by taking the necessary steps to improve tree health. For this reason, we won’t be assuming that our work is complete after planting the trees. Every year, we will be trimming the trees and also inspecting them to ensure that they are not suffering from diseases.”

Impressed with Sugar Land Tree Service Experts decision to help with the replanting procedure, the city official responsible for the planting procedure had the following to say, “We have a huge project ahead of us. However, we are very much in luck. A company with the means and tools has decided to work with us. We would like to thank the Sugar Land Tree Service Experts CEO for offering to help.”

Sugar Land Tree Service Experts has its base of operation at 12926 Dairy Ashford Rd, Sugar Land, TX 77478, United States. The company, however, can be reached by calling +1 281-729-6379 or sending an email to sales@treeservicehoustontx.com.

Website: https://www.treeservicehoustontx.com/sugar-land/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
tree service sugar landtree removal sugar landtree trimming sugar land

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a freelance blogger. I write articles about new and updates on Texas. Mother of two.

Arlington, TX
7 followers

More from Marjorie Thibodeaux

Texas State

Dallas Tree Service Experts Set to Work with Texas Tree Foundation to Protect the Urban Forest in Dallas

Dallas, Texas – Currently, Dallas is one of the few cities in Texas State that have an urban tree canopy cover of more than 30%. Dallas city has an urban forest cover of 32%. However, while the city may have an impressive number of trees, research shows that there are nearly 1.8 million potential planting sites throughout Dallas.

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Austin Tree Services Joins the Public Works Department to Plant Trees on the City’s Network of Trails

Austin, Texas – Working hard to boost Austin’s tree cover, Austin’s Public Works Department organized a tree planting event last week. The goal of this event was to plant more trees along the hiking trails that weave their way around the city. Seeing this event as an opportunity to give back to the community, Austin Tree Services invited itself to the event and helped plant more than 100 trees.

Read full story
Leander, TX

Leander Tree Experts Says Using Trees as Privacy Screens Could Create an Arboreal Paradise in the City

Leander, Texas – The city of Leander has more than 16,838 homes as of 2021. While most of these homes use traditional walls to create privacy screens, Leander Tree Experts suggests using trees for privacy. The tree care company notes that in addition to offering privacy, trees will also provide environmental benefits.

Read full story
Missouri City, TX

Missouri City Tree Service Experts Plans to Work with Government to Ensure Trees Occupy 100% of Allocated Planting Sites

Missouri, Texas – According to the latest tree assessment report, the city of Missouri has 19,557 street trees. While these trees are valued at a cool $44+ million, they only occupy 63% of the available tree planting sites. Missouri City Tree Service Experts, a local tree maintenance company, thinks that the valuation of the city’s urban forest can be increased by adding more trees to the city. The company intends to work with the Missouri City Parks & Recreation Department to ensure all the sites available for planting have a tree in them.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Houston Tree Service Experts Donates 1000 Trees to Houston Parks and Recreation Department

Houston, Texas – A company that has been handling tree maintenance procedures in Houston City for more than 2.5 decades, Houston Tree Service Experts has decided to help the city increase its urban forest cover. Last week, the company donated 1000 fast-growing trees to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Read full story
1 comments
Arlington, TX

Tree Service Experts Arlington Pledges to Help Push the Urban Forest Cover from 22.4% to Over 30%

Arlington, Texas – With more than 2,965,000 trees, the city of Arlington has a tree cover of approximately 22.4%. While this tree cover currently provides energy savings of more than $2.8 million per year, Tree Service Experts Arlington still thinks that the city can do better. This week, the tree service company has announced that it will be joining hands with property owners to push the tree cover to over 30%.

Read full story
2 comments
Plano, TX

Tree Service Experts Plano is Working with Texas Tree Foundation to Increase Tree Cover from 16.4% to Over 20%

Plano, Texas – According to the most recent urban canopy cover assessment, the city of Plano has 1,690,000 trees. While this number is impressive, the trees only cover 16.4% of the city’s land area. This suggests that the city of Plano has numerous sites that do not have abundant tree cover.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy