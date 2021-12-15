Sugar Land Tree Service Experts Plans to Help with Replanting After Tree Removal by Community Association

Sugar Land, Texas – In 2018, the city of Sugar Land initiated a tree removal project that would end up removing hundreds of trees. The plan involved removing 150 trees on Elkins, 15 trees at The Oval, 26 trees in Oyster Point, and 43 trees on Cartwright. The goal of this project was to replant the area with different tree species, which will not grow as tall and require trimming by utility companies.

The city completed the tree removals towards the end of 2020 and has been planning the replanting ever since. To help the city complete the replanting procedure more quickly, Sugar Land Tree Service Experts has offered to be part of the replanting procedure.

Tree Service Sugar Land Tree Service Experts

Speaking when announcing the company’s decision to help with replanting, the Sugar Land Tree Service Experts CEO had the following to say, “Sugar Land received the Tree City USA designation for the first time in 2011. Over the past decade, we have received this designation every year. However, if we do not keep our forest intact, we may lose the designation. Our goal in being part of the tree planting procedure is to ensure the city gets all its trees back.”

In addition to helping with the planting of trees, Sugar Land Tree Service Experts plans to help the city maintain the health of the planted trees. The company’s CEO noted that his team will be offering other services like tree pruning and tree trimming to ensure that the planted trees reach maturity in perfect health.

“We want the trees we plant to offer maximum benefits for years to come,” said the company’s CEO, “This, however, can only be achieved by taking the necessary steps to improve tree health. For this reason, we won’t be assuming that our work is complete after planting the trees. Every year, we will be trimming the trees and also inspecting them to ensure that they are not suffering from diseases.”

Impressed with Sugar Land Tree Service Experts decision to help with the replanting procedure, the city official responsible for the planting procedure had the following to say, “We have a huge project ahead of us. However, we are very much in luck. A company with the means and tools has decided to work with us. We would like to thank the Sugar Land Tree Service Experts CEO for offering to help.”

