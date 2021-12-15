Houston, TX

Houston Tree Service Experts Donates 1000 Trees to Houston Parks and Recreation Department

Marjorie Thibodeaux

Houston, Texas – A company that has been handling tree maintenance procedures in Houston City for more than 2.5 decades, Houston Tree Service Experts has decided to help the city increase its urban forest cover. Last week, the company donated 1000 fast-growing trees to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Speaking during the tree donation event, the company’s CEO had the following to say, “In 2015, we finished an analysis of this city’s urban forest and realized that we have an estimated 33.3 million trees with a tree canopy cover of 18.4%. This canopy cover helps us remove 513,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year and 2,400 tons of air pollution annually. While these numbers might look impressive, our tree cover is way below what would be ideal for a city with millions of people. Our goal, therefore, is to help this city push the tree canopy cover from 18.4% to over 30%. This tree donation we have made today will serve as the starting point for our efforts towards our urban forest.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ksrl7_0dNdkNlH00
Tree ServiceHouston Tree Service Experts

The Houston Tree Service Experts CEO noted that tree planting is not the only thing that counts when it comes to boosting the city’s urban forest. He noted that tree planting is just as vital as ensuring that the current trees are not getting removed.

“To reach the goal of a 30% tree canopy cover,” said the Houston Tree Service Experts CEO, “We need to ensure that we are not bringing down trees currently standing on our parks, privately owned properties, and even our streets. Tree death is one of the many reasons that make tree removal necessary. Through proper tree pruning, tree trimming, and tree maintenance, trees can be kept healthy, which can eliminate tree death. Also, instead of removing trees to create space for property development projects, it would be wise to transplant them to new locations, something that a professional team can easily handle with the right tools.”

Speaking after accepting the tree donation from Houston Tree Service Experts, the head of the Parks and Recreation Department had the following to say, “Trees are expensive in Houston. And we know that Houston Tree Service Experts had to spend a lot of money to get these 1000 trees to us for free. This is something that we do not take lightly. We will ensure these trees are planted in our parks and kept healthy for the years to come.”

Houston Tree Service Experts is a tree maintenance company that offers its services from its headquarters at 6420 Hillcroft Ave, Houston, TX 77081, United States. Tree owners, however, find it much easier to communicate with the company via +12815196308 and sales@treeservicehoustontx.com.

Website: https://www.treeservicehoustontx.com/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
tree service houstontree trimming houstontree removal houston

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm a freelance blogger. I write articles about new and updates on Texas. Mother of two.

Arlington, TX
7 followers

More from Marjorie Thibodeaux

Texas State

Dallas Tree Service Experts Set to Work with Texas Tree Foundation to Protect the Urban Forest in Dallas

Dallas, Texas – Currently, Dallas is one of the few cities in Texas State that have an urban tree canopy cover of more than 30%. Dallas city has an urban forest cover of 32%. However, while the city may have an impressive number of trees, research shows that there are nearly 1.8 million potential planting sites throughout Dallas.

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Austin Tree Services Joins the Public Works Department to Plant Trees on the City’s Network of Trails

Austin, Texas – Working hard to boost Austin’s tree cover, Austin’s Public Works Department organized a tree planting event last week. The goal of this event was to plant more trees along the hiking trails that weave their way around the city. Seeing this event as an opportunity to give back to the community, Austin Tree Services invited itself to the event and helped plant more than 100 trees.

Read full story
Leander, TX

Leander Tree Experts Says Using Trees as Privacy Screens Could Create an Arboreal Paradise in the City

Leander, Texas – The city of Leander has more than 16,838 homes as of 2021. While most of these homes use traditional walls to create privacy screens, Leander Tree Experts suggests using trees for privacy. The tree care company notes that in addition to offering privacy, trees will also provide environmental benefits.

Read full story
Missouri City, TX

Missouri City Tree Service Experts Plans to Work with Government to Ensure Trees Occupy 100% of Allocated Planting Sites

Missouri, Texas – According to the latest tree assessment report, the city of Missouri has 19,557 street trees. While these trees are valued at a cool $44+ million, they only occupy 63% of the available tree planting sites. Missouri City Tree Service Experts, a local tree maintenance company, thinks that the valuation of the city’s urban forest can be increased by adding more trees to the city. The company intends to work with the Missouri City Parks & Recreation Department to ensure all the sites available for planting have a tree in them.

Read full story
1 comments
Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land Tree Service Experts Plans to Help with Replanting After Tree Removal by Community Association

Sugar Land, Texas – In 2018, the city of Sugar Land initiated a tree removal project that would end up removing hundreds of trees. The plan involved removing 150 trees on Elkins, 15 trees at The Oval, 26 trees in Oyster Point, and 43 trees on Cartwright. The goal of this project was to replant the area with different tree species, which will not grow as tall and require trimming by utility companies.

Read full story
Arlington, TX

Tree Service Experts Arlington Pledges to Help Push the Urban Forest Cover from 22.4% to Over 30%

Arlington, Texas – With more than 2,965,000 trees, the city of Arlington has a tree cover of approximately 22.4%. While this tree cover currently provides energy savings of more than $2.8 million per year, Tree Service Experts Arlington still thinks that the city can do better. This week, the tree service company has announced that it will be joining hands with property owners to push the tree cover to over 30%.

Read full story
2 comments
Plano, TX

Tree Service Experts Plano is Working with Texas Tree Foundation to Increase Tree Cover from 16.4% to Over 20%

Plano, Texas – According to the most recent urban canopy cover assessment, the city of Plano has 1,690,000 trees. While this number is impressive, the trees only cover 16.4% of the city’s land area. This suggests that the city of Plano has numerous sites that do not have abundant tree cover.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy