Houston Tree Service Experts Donates 1000 Trees to Houston Parks and Recreation Department

Houston, Texas – A company that has been handling tree maintenance procedures in Houston City for more than 2.5 decades, Houston Tree Service Experts has decided to help the city increase its urban forest cover. Last week, the company donated 1000 fast-growing trees to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Speaking during the tree donation event, the company’s CEO had the following to say, “In 2015, we finished an analysis of this city’s urban forest and realized that we have an estimated 33.3 million trees with a tree canopy cover of 18.4%. This canopy cover helps us remove 513,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year and 2,400 tons of air pollution annually. While these numbers might look impressive, our tree cover is way below what would be ideal for a city with millions of people. Our goal, therefore, is to help this city push the tree canopy cover from 18.4% to over 30%. This tree donation we have made today will serve as the starting point for our efforts towards our urban forest.”

Tree Service Houston Tree Service Experts

The Houston Tree Service Experts CEO noted that tree planting is not the only thing that counts when it comes to boosting the city’s urban forest. He noted that tree planting is just as vital as ensuring that the current trees are not getting removed.

“To reach the goal of a 30% tree canopy cover,” said the Houston Tree Service Experts CEO, “We need to ensure that we are not bringing down trees currently standing on our parks, privately owned properties, and even our streets. Tree death is one of the many reasons that make tree removal necessary. Through proper tree pruning, tree trimming, and tree maintenance, trees can be kept healthy, which can eliminate tree death. Also, instead of removing trees to create space for property development projects, it would be wise to transplant them to new locations, something that a professional team can easily handle with the right tools.”

Speaking after accepting the tree donation from Houston Tree Service Experts, the head of the Parks and Recreation Department had the following to say, “Trees are expensive in Houston. And we know that Houston Tree Service Experts had to spend a lot of money to get these 1000 trees to us for free. This is something that we do not take lightly. We will ensure these trees are planted in our parks and kept healthy for the years to come.”

Houston Tree Service Experts is a tree maintenance company that offers its services from its headquarters at 6420 Hillcroft Ave, Houston, TX 77081, United States. Tree owners, however, find it much easier to communicate with the company via +12815196308 and sales@treeservicehoustontx.com.

Website: https://www.treeservicehoustontx.com/