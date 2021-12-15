Austin, TX

Austin Tree Services Joins the Public Works Department to Plant Trees on the City’s Network of Trails

Austin, Texas – Working hard to boost Austin’s tree cover, Austin’s Public Works Department organized a tree planting event last week. The goal of this event was to plant more trees along the hiking trails that weave their way around the city. Seeing this event as an opportunity to give back to the community, Austin Tree Services invited itself to the event and helped plant more than 100 trees.

Choosing yesterday morning to thank the tree care provider for help with tree planting, the head of the Public Works Department had the following to say, “There are only a few things that feel better than walking under the shade in a hot summer. The trees shield us from the harsh heat from the sun, ensure we are breathing clean air, and create beautiful relaxing spots. While the trees we’ve just finished planting may not be in a position to provide shade for the next 5 to 10 years, we have started something that will help us create a safer, healthier, and more comfortable outdoor space. And all this couldn’t have been possible without the generous help offered by Austin Tree Services – the company worked extra hard the whole of last week and even sacrificed its income to help us acquire some of the fastest-growing trees from tree nurseries around the city. Kudos to the Austin Tree Services CEO and the team that was with us in the streets every single day.”

Austin is one of the few cities in the state of Texas which boast a tree cover of above 30%. With more than 33 million trees providing shade and cleaning the air in its parks, commercial properties, and residential properties, the city’s forest cover sits at 30.8%. Removing more than 336,000 tons of carbon dioxide and 1,253 tons of air pollution per year, the trees help the city save a lot of money.

“It's not all about minimizing pollution,” said the Austin Tree Services CEO, “It is also about helping the city spend less money on energy costs. With their cooling effect, the trees help commercial and residential property owners spend less money on artificial cooling. All these benefits increase and get much better with each tree we plant and take care of.”

