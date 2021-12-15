Leander, TX

Leander Tree Experts Says Using Trees as Privacy Screens Could Create an Arboreal Paradise in the City

Marjorie Thibodeaux

Leander, Texas – The city of Leander has more than 16,838 homes as of 2021. While most of these homes use traditional walls to create privacy screens, Leander Tree Experts suggests using trees for privacy. The tree care company notes that in addition to offering privacy, trees will also provide environmental benefits.

Speaking last week during a tree owners meeting, the Leander Tree Experts CEO had the following to say, “Putting a brick or wooden wall around your landscape is always a good idea for homeowners interested in privacy. However, think about this – apart from offering privacy, the brick wall offers nothing else. Using trees for privacy screens, on the other hand, will carry numerous benefits. When the trees are in bloom – say, in the spring – they will improve your landscape’s aesthetic appeal, in the summer they will provide shade, and throughout the year, they will clean the air we breathe. It is because of these benefits we are encouraging homeowners to consider using trees for privacy.”

The real estate market in the city of Leander shows that homes are exchanging hands frequently. Between June 2020 and May 2021, the number of homes sold in Leander increased by over 40%. The Leander Tree Experts CEO noted that homeowners who are moving to their new home in the city can take this as an opportunity to make changes in the landscape, replacing the dead privacy screens with a live privacy screen made up of trees.

“If you have lived in a home for a decade,” said the CEO, “It may be hard to consider removing the privacy screen you are used to and replacing it with trees. However, if you are moving into a new home, changing the privacy screen should be much easier for you.”

Leander Tree Experts CEO noted that his team will offer free advice to homeowners interested in adopting a privacy screen made of trees. He noted that after planting the trees, the company will be helping the homeowners with tree trimming and tree pruning, two tree maintenance procedures that will help shape the trees’ appearance, molding them into a privacy screen.

Leander Tree Experts operates from its offices located at 1715 W Whitestone Blvd, Leander, TX 78641, United States. Tree owners can reach the company by calling +1 512-980-1748 or sending an email to sales@treeexpertaustin.com.

Website: http://www.treeexpertsaustin.com/tree-service-leander/

