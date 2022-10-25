At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School Shooting

Two are confirmed dead, and 7 wounded, at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis Missouri. According to reports, a 19 year old former student Orlando Harris left a note in his car that detailed his isolation and misery shortly before opening fire at the school Monday morning.

Photo of the weapon used during the school shooting Monday KMOV St. Luis

Harris was killed in an exchange with police, ending the shooting spree. Shortly after, the investigation began that revealed he had planned the attack, drawn a map of the school and listed school shooters while writing his manifesto. The timeline for this event was a starkly different timeline than the Robb Elementary school shooting in Texas in May of 2022. The time of the initial call to 911 was 09:11 and by 09:25 Harris was reportedly deceased following officers engaging the suspect at 09:23.

Most importantly, the victims were Alexandria Bell (16) and Jean Kirk Kuczka (61), the wounded have not been identified publicly. At this time, the relationship between the shooter and those killed or wounded is not known or has not been released. However, Harris' note revealed at least some motive. He stated "I Don’t have any friends I don’t have any family, I’ve never had a girlfriend, I’ve never had a social life, I’ve been an isolated loner my entire life. This was the perfect storm for a mass shooting.”

On Monday, computers and other materials were seized during a search of his residence where a woman on scene cooperated with authorities. Any relevant evidence has not been released at this time. He had in his possession at the scene an AR-15, 600 rounds of ammunition and a ballistic vest.