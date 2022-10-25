Excelsior Springs, MO

Amazon Driver Found Dead In A Yard

Marissa Newby

In Missouri, neighbors contacted authorities after an Amazon van had been parked in front of a home in Excelsior Springs for several hours. What police found when they arrived was brutal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Or39i_0im7xKCI00
Amazon is a leading retail and delivery providerPhoto by Luis Quintero

The investigation is still pending medical examination, but according to witnesses it was apparent the driver had injuries consistent with an animal attack. Deputies reportedly found the dogs in the yard and shot one of them, injuring the animal, before they ran back inside. Deputies followed the dogs and located a dog door with blood on it and heard them inside of the home. According to Ray County Sheriff Ray Childers "due to the natural of some of the injuries to the driver, we can't confirm if the dogs caused the driver's death however we wanted to be safe." According to the deputies initially on scene, the dogs were in a gated yard but became aggressive as the deputies approached.

At this time, the identity of the drive has not been confirmed and his family is being notified. According to a USPS report released in June, over 5,400 postal workers were attacked by dogs in 2021. This number, of course, does not account for other delivery services. The obvious solution is for owners to control their dogs. It begs the question: why would you leave town and allow your dogs to have free reign of the yard, even though it is fenced? Alternatively, you know when you are expecting packages with tracking that is available for nearly every carrier worldwide.

Two dogs have now been killed to protect human lives, when seemingly, humans failed them first which lead to a tragic and fatal encounter for someone just doing their job. More details will be released as the investigation continues.

# amazon# delivery# dogs# delivery driver# jeff bezos

