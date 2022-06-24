Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

Marissa Newby

The United States Supreme Court has elected to halt a 50 year legacy of federal protection for abortion rights in a controversial opinion released today. A leak from the Supreme Court a month ago detailed documented work against the 1973 case, along with Casey v Planned Parenthood from 1992 which further expanded Roe's initial breadth to second trimester procedures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LoEe8_0gL7y92o00
The Supreme Court released a controversial decision overturning Roe v WadeAPK

According to Guttmacher, there are 28 states that will almost immediately ban abortion or severely limit access and timing. Of those 28 states, 22 states already have laws in place that would ensure abortion is banned. Those states are as follows:

Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming

Guttmacher also includes 5 states that are most likely to ban or limit abortions - Florida, Indiana, Montana, Nebraska and North Carolina.

Alito, a major influence of the draft that has now become a reality, stated "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start" during the initial leak. Officially, Biden has responded, citing that this decision makes the US "an outlier among developed nations" and called for voters to use their voices. There is already a drafted request to declare a national public health emergency. Biden also acknowledged that some states are attempting to limit or ban travel for women to seek medical care outside of their state ban, along with limiting or banning access to prescription medications such as abortives and birth control. President Biden has vowed to protect those rights to access and travel.

The court opinion weakens protections underneath the 14th Amendment and will likely call into question foothold cases such as Loving v Virginia, Brown v The Board of Education and Obergefell v Hodges. Each of those cases protect important rights such as interracial marriage, same-sex marriage and protect against segregation in schools. SCOTUS seems poised to bring down several protections that have been bolstered by the 14th Amendment.

