Texas National Guardsman Who Attempted To Help Drowning Migrants At The Border Is Still Missing

Marissa Newby

On Friday, a member of the Texas National Guard attempted to assist drowning migrants crossing the border in the Rio Grande. The soldier has been missing since the incident and authorities are still attempting search and rescue efforts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lhd0U_0fJ2wKCm00
Rio Grande at Piedras Negras, near the last known location of Bishop EvansLos Viajeros 77

Bishop E. Evans has been named as the soldier who attempted to help the group of migrants. At the time of his disappearance he was part of Operation Lone Star, ordered by Governor Greg Abbott to assist with swells of illegal migrant activity in key areas along the border. Two of the migrants were detained by border officials and it was later announced that they were a part of a drug trafficking operation.

Specialist Evans was 22 years old and a field artilleryman assigned to A battery, 4-133 Field Artillery Regiment in New Braunfels, Texas. He was originally from Arlington, Texas and had served for 3 years in the Texas National Guard prior to the incident.

The search for Evans was complicated due to weather and conditions in the river following his disappearance. Officials fear he has drowned as a result of those factors. Dive operations were halted Saturday and the search resumed early Sunday morning as the current calmed.

Governor Greg Abbott tweeted a photo of Evans earlier on Sunday where he asked for continued prayers for the search efforts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29aPCi_0fJ2wKCm00
Specialist EvansTwitter

In February of 2022, Governor Abbott faced harsh criticism and feedback from service members deployed to the area, citing they did not have the proper equipment, planning or direction. A morale survey was conducted and roughly half of the troop force responded. Of those who responded, more than half criticized Operation Lone Star and senior leadership. Roughly 30% of the respondents took issue with mobilization strength and the involuntary nature of the deployment. 3 out of 4 airmen cited poor benefits associated with the mission, stating that they do not receive federal benefits and compensation because of the nature of the deployment. The operation did not factor into VA benefits, disability coverage or education benefits such as the GI Bill. Respondents also cited issues with being paid on time or at all while serving at the border.

Search efforts are ongoing as of the authoring of this article. The nation looks on as Texas authorities search for this courageous service member.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# army# texas# border# illegal immigration# migrants

Comments / 5

Published by

Marissa, a graduate safety practitioner and paramedic, has been writing and editing fiction and non-fiction work for 15 years. She delivers researched and sourced news concerning world events, public health, public safety and emergency management.

2428 followers

More from Marissa Newby

Is Russia's War In Ukraine To Blame For Global Food Supply Interruptions?

In April, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's deputy U.N. ambassador claimed that "the main factor for instability and the source of the problem today is not the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, but sanctions measures imposed on our country seeking to cut off any supplies from Russia and the supply chain". But is that statement true?

Read full story
1 comments

New Ebola Outbreak Announced After A Single Patient Is Confirmed

A new Ebola outbreak has been announced in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the 14th in the area since 1976. Officials are tracing 70 contacts for the patient who has now died of the illness.

Read full story
2 comments
Boulder, CO

New Details On The Climate Activist Who Died After Lighting Himself On Fire At The Supreme Court

On April 22, 2022 early reports of a man who attempted to set himself on fire rung out over social media. Subsequent videos showed a medical helicopter landing near the Supreme Court. New details have been released regarding the man and motive.

Read full story
13 comments

Man Tried To Set Himself On Fire Outside the Supreme Court

On Friday evening, someone lit themselves on fire just outside the Supreme Court building. No motive is known yet and the individual has not been publicly identified. The Capital Police tweeted that a medical helicopter had landed near the Capitol for a "medical emergency" and noted that it was "not a public safety issue". They also tweeted that they would be closing two roads because of the emergency. Chad Pergram tweeted a video of the helicopter landing from a nearby area just outside the Supreme Court. According to CBS, the incident took place in the plaza in front of the court building.

Read full story
6 comments

The Mexican Pizza Is Coming Back To Taco Bell Menus In May

After nearly two years without a fan favorite, Taco Bell has officially announced the company's decision to bring back the Mexican Pizza. The option was a Covid-19 casualty in 2020 and Taco Bell patrons have been complaining ever since.

Read full story
6 comments

Mystery Liver Disease Seen In Children In The U.S. And Europe

A small, but telling, number of cases of pediatric hepatitis have been documented in the U.S. and parts of Europe. So far, there are 74 cases in the U.K., with similar cases in Spain, Ireland and the U.S.. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), case reporting will likely gain momentum in the coming days are doctors face new challenges in evolving infectious diseases.

Read full story
23 comments

Russia Threatens To Expand Nuclear And Hypersonic Missile Arsenal Along The Baltic Sea If Finland and Sweden Join NATO

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, spoke Thursday and stated that there would be an increased nuclear threat in the region along Russia's border with Finland if Finland and Sweden join NATO.

Read full story
59 comments

Purchasing Surplus Gas Masks Can Be Dangerous

TikTokers are going viral with prepper content surrounding chemical weapons and they are providing misinformation. With rumors of chemicals weapons being used in Ukraine, some have taken to sharing their thoughts on social media. In particular, some users are discussing the use of ageing, surplus gas masks in the event of a chemical weapons attack. Why is this dangerous advice?

Read full story
13 comments
Kentucky State

First Responder Serves Those Who Serve Others

Eric Townsend has always held a servant's heart. Working as a public servant in nearly every capacity he could for 2 decades, he has experienced first hand the conditions that first responders and veterans endure. When he set out to create a business he knew he needed to serve a greater mission. 5 Stone is the result of years of seeing first responders and veterans struggle with mental health, visibility, training and tough work environments.

Read full story

Russia Rumored To Have Used Chemical Weapons Against Ukrainians in Mariupol

Early reports from drone attacks on Monday suggest that chemical weapons could have been used in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The reports could not be immediately or independently verified at the time of this publication. However, world leaders in NATO as well as the Biden administration, along with international military analysts have warned there is a potential for chemical weapons use based on Putin's historical endorsement of using sarin in Syria. Russia has also utilized chemical weapons in assassination attempts.

Read full story
4 comments

America's Nuclear Waste Storage Problem

Nuclear power is a controversial topic. It provides us with clean energy, but to some it also means there is a risk of an accident or natural disaster that could effect the health and well-being of Americans in 35 states at 80 different processing and power-production facilities.

Read full story
15 comments

Russia Has Withdrawn From Chernobyl According To Ukraine Nuclear Power Operators

Russia is withdrawing from the northern region of Ukraine where they have been occupying the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant since February 24, 2022 during the first days of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Read full story
6 comments

Ukrainian Workers At Chernobyl Claim That Russian Soldiers Fled Due to Radiation Sickness

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is investigating Ukrainian claims that Russian troops occupying the area around Pripyat and the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Station were exposed to high doses of radiation after digging trenches and driving heavy equipment through the exclusion zone.

Read full story
197 comments

D.C. Police Raid On Anti-Abortion Activist Lauren Handy Reveals Grim Findings In Coolers

This afternoon D.C. Police investigators revealed that 5 coolers containing fetuses or fetal tissues the home of well-known anti-abortion activist Lauren Handy. Nathan Baca reports from the scene in D.C. as police raid Hardy's residenceNathan Baca.

Read full story

Ukrainian Firefighters Wearing Edmonton Firefighting Gear Cast Doubt on CNN Coverage In Lviv

The highly televised Russia-Ukraine conflict ran into backlash as CNN showed live footage from Lviv this weekend. In the video, Ukrainian firefighters can be seen wearing turnout gear donated from Edmonton fire in Canada.

Read full story
349 comments

Tensions In Ukraine Rise As Russia Reminds The Media Of Their Nuclear Weapons Stockpile

On Saturday, Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Russian security council discussed the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. This comes on the heels of unconfirmed deployment of white phosphorus against civilians in key areas.

Read full story
129 comments

Study Shows High Levels Of Potentially Toxic Chemicals In Fast Food Containers

Fast food is a common and convenient way of eating for many people. We have known for decades that healthy food options and fast food are not necessarily in the same category, but what are the potential health risks of the containers it comes in?

Read full story
25 comments

Forgiveness Is Good For Your Health

Some apologies never come. If you expect an apology from someone, sometimes not getting that apology makes it difficult to move on. Expecting an apology that never comes can create doubt and make you feel invalidated. You can validate yourself through your own acceptance.

Read full story
14 comments

Egg Prices Rise As Pathogenic Avian Flu Spreads In Commercial Flocks

A deadly avian influenza outbreak is gripping the East Coast and Midwest as farmers are forced to cull their flocks. Both wild populations and commercial populations are undergoing flock testing to track the spread of the virus. The spread is following flock patterns across the United States. The USDA is warning farmers to increase their bio security and monitor their operations.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy