Mystery Liver Disease Seen In Children In The U.S. And Europe

Marissa Newby

A small, but telling, number of cases of pediatric hepatitis have been documented in the U.S. and parts of Europe. So far, there are 74 cases in the U.K., with similar cases in Spain, Ireland and the U.S.. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), case reporting will likely gain momentum in the coming days are doctors face new challenges in evolving infectious diseases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n3rbN_0fCbUFys00
Children should receive regular medical check-ups and changes in their health are important to pay attention toLos Muertos Crew

The WHO released information on the disease earlier this month and cases are being tracked. The belief is that as more surveillance is performed and symptoms in the pediatric population whose caregivers seek help for their ailments, more information will be gathered for this anomaly. Epidemiologically, there is a possible association with children who have adenovirus, but it is too early to tell. There is also a possible link to adenovirus and co-circulating adenovirus. The symptoms are very similar and each child identified as having this form of acute hepatitis has tested positive for either adenovirus or coronavirus, and in some cases positive for both.

Symptoms and Population

Symptoms have been similar to hepatitis, generally. Children under the age of 10 are most effected in these early cases. The symptoms have included jaundice (or yellowing of the skin and eyes), diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In addition to these symptoms, the children effected had also been experiencing the typical adenovirus symptoms as well.

Adenovirus carries symptoms that are similar to the common cold. Caregivers reported fever, sore throat, cough, congestion, sneezing and runny nose. Adenovirus can also cause pneumonia, bronchitis and acute gastroenteritis. The symptoms of adenovirus range from tummy upset to respiratory problems. Adenovirus has historically been associated, although rarely, with liver dysfunction, bladder inflammation and, even more rarely, neurological disease.

Children in particular are usually most effected by adenovirus outbreaks. However, adenovirus can occur in any populated area, this includes hospitals, schools, nursing homes and long term care facilities, churches and any place where people gather in groups.

Epidemiological Information

In the U.S. so far, there have been 10 reported cases located in Alabama. In the UK, 74 cases have been reported, along with 3 cases in Scotland. Information is still being reported from Ireland, but the cases are below 5 there. 6 of the children in the UK have required liver transplants. No cases have been fatal, thus far. None of the children effected have underlying health conditions or immune compromise historically.

None of the children reported as having acute hepatitis have traveled out of their countries of residence. Other factors are being explored, to include food, water, exposure, toxicology and other microbiological testing. It is too soon to safely say that these cases are directly, and solely, linked to adenovirus or coronavirus, but there is a strong correlation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# coronavirus# public health# infectious disease# hepatitis# covid

Comments / 23

Published by

Marissa, a graduate safety practitioner and paramedic, has been writing and editing fiction and non-fiction work for 15 years. She delivers researched and sourced news concerning world events, public health, public safety and emergency management.

2425 followers

More from Marissa Newby

The Mexican Pizza Is Coming Back To Taco Bell Menus In May

After nearly two years without a fan favorite, Taco Bell has officially announced the company's decision to bring back the Mexican Pizza. The option was a Covid-19 casualty in 2020 and Taco Bell patrons have been complaining ever since.

Read full story
3 comments

Russia Threatens To Expand Nuclear And Hypersonic Missile Arsenal Along The Baltic Sea If Finland and Sweden Join NATO

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, spoke Thursday and stated that there would be an increased nuclear threat in the region along Russia's border with Finland if Finland and Sweden join NATO.

Read full story
59 comments

Purchasing Surplus Gas Masks Can Be Dangerous

TikTokers are going viral with prepper content surrounding chemical weapons and they are providing misinformation. With rumors of chemicals weapons being used in Ukraine, some have taken to sharing their thoughts on social media. In particular, some users are discussing the use of ageing, surplus gas masks in the event of a chemical weapons attack. Why is this dangerous advice?

Read full story
11 comments
Kentucky State

First Responder Serves Those Who Serve Others

Eric Townsend has always held a servant's heart. Working as a public servant in nearly every capacity he could for 2 decades, he has experienced first hand the conditions that first responders and veterans endure. When he set out to create a business he knew he needed to serve a greater mission. 5 Stone is the result of years of seeing first responders and veterans struggle with mental health, visibility, training and tough work environments.

Read full story

Russia Rumored To Have Used Chemical Weapons Against Ukrainians in Mariupol

Early reports from drone attacks on Monday suggest that chemical weapons could have been used in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The reports could not be immediately or independently verified at the time of this publication. However, world leaders in NATO as well as the Biden administration, along with international military analysts have warned there is a potential for chemical weapons use based on Putin's historical endorsement of using sarin in Syria. Russia has also utilized chemical weapons in assassination attempts.

Read full story
5 comments

America's Nuclear Waste Storage Problem

Nuclear power is a controversial topic. It provides us with clean energy, but to some it also means there is a risk of an accident or natural disaster that could effect the health and well-being of Americans in 35 states at 80 different processing and power-production facilities.

Read full story
15 comments

Russia Has Withdrawn From Chernobyl According To Ukraine Nuclear Power Operators

Russia is withdrawing from the northern region of Ukraine where they have been occupying the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant since February 24, 2022 during the first days of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Read full story
6 comments

Ukrainian Workers At Chernobyl Claim That Russian Soldiers Fled Due to Radiation Sickness

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is investigating Ukrainian claims that Russian troops occupying the area around Pripyat and the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Station were exposed to high doses of radiation after digging trenches and driving heavy equipment through the exclusion zone.

Read full story
199 comments

D.C. Police Raid On Anti-Abortion Activist Lauren Handy Reveals Grim Findings In Coolers

This afternoon D.C. Police investigators revealed that 5 coolers containing fetuses or fetal tissues the home of well-known anti-abortion activist Lauren Handy. Nathan Baca reports from the scene in D.C. as police raid Hardy's residenceNathan Baca.

Read full story

Ukrainian Firefighters Wearing Edmonton Firefighting Gear Cast Doubt on CNN Coverage In Lviv

The highly televised Russia-Ukraine conflict ran into backlash as CNN showed live footage from Lviv this weekend. In the video, Ukrainian firefighters can be seen wearing turnout gear donated from Edmonton fire in Canada.

Read full story
349 comments

Tensions In Ukraine Rise As Russia Reminds The Media Of Their Nuclear Weapons Stockpile

On Saturday, Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Russian security council discussed the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. This comes on the heels of unconfirmed deployment of white phosphorus against civilians in key areas.

Read full story
127 comments

Study Shows High Levels Of Potentially Toxic Chemicals In Fast Food Containers

Fast food is a common and convenient way of eating for many people. We have known for decades that healthy food options and fast food are not necessarily in the same category, but what are the potential health risks of the containers it comes in?

Read full story
25 comments

Forgiveness Is Good For Your Health

Some apologies never come. If you expect an apology from someone, sometimes not getting that apology makes it difficult to move on. Expecting an apology that never comes can create doubt and make you feel invalidated. You can validate yourself through your own acceptance.

Read full story
14 comments

Egg Prices Rise As Pathogenic Avian Flu Spreads In Commercial Flocks

A deadly avian influenza outbreak is gripping the East Coast and Midwest as farmers are forced to cull their flocks. Both wild populations and commercial populations are undergoing flock testing to track the spread of the virus. The spread is following flock patterns across the United States. The USDA is warning farmers to increase their bio security and monitor their operations.

Read full story
13 comments

Covid Treatment Funding Is At Risk Of Running Out

Congress is in a stalemate to pass a funding bill that included $15.6 in Covid aid. If a funding plan is not passed funding for critical treatments would shift to private insurance and out of pocket cost to Americans who require medical attention for their infection.

Read full story
1 comments
Congress, AZ

How Crowdfunding Lead To Finding The Identity Of "Little Miss Nobody"

A 62 year old Arizona cold case is now solved thanks to crowdfunding. On July 31, 1960 the badly decomposed remains of a child were found by a local teacher who was rock hunting in the Sand Creek Wash area of Congress, Arizona. For 6 decades the identity of the little girl was left unsolved. Advances in DNA technology were made, but they came with a price tag.

Read full story
3 comments

Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant Loses Power Again

One of the early Russian moves during the invasion of Ukraine was to take control of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in February 2022. Currently, the plant is occupied by Russian troops and over 200 workers are being held hostage the plant. The move may have seemed like an odd one, tactically. However, the plant still poses and incredible risk. The plant lost power days ago, it was restored 2 days ago and in less than 24 hours lost power again after Russian occupiers damaged a power line.

Read full story
15 comments

Preparing For Supply Chain Disruptions

A looming military conflict in Ukraine and ever present pandemic complications have created supply chain issues globally. Covid-19 already contributed to widespread shortages and supply chain disruptions over the last two years. With China, America's largest supplier of goods, returning to lockdown and Russia invading Ukraine, knowing how to prepare yourself and your family for supply chain disruptions is critical. These are only suggestions for goods and commodities, you can check out my other content about travel, weather, nuclear, water supply and other emergency management tips to prepare and survive difficult times.

Read full story
48 comments

Will Student Loan Repayments Be Delayed Again?

Early in the Covid-19 pandemic, former President Trump paused student loan repayment in an effort to provide economic relief when the American employment landscape was facing unprecedented challenges. The pause has since been upheld by President Biden. In December, the administration announced a repayment delay that would end May 1, 2022. Will this deadline be extended?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy