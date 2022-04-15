Russia Threatens To Expand Nuclear And Hypersonic Missile Arsenal Along The Baltic Sea If Finland and Sweden Join NATO

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, spoke Thursday and stated that there would be an increased nuclear threat in the region along Russia's border with Finland if Finland and Sweden join NATO.

Finland borders Russia and the Baltic Sea Norman Einstein

Medvedev raise the specter of nuclear threat again stating "There can be no more talk of any nuclear-free status for the Baltic - the balance must be restored". This statement was further reinforced by a Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, citing it would be necessary to "reinforce our western flank".

The North Atlantic Treat Organization (NATO) was formed in 1949 by the United States, Canada and Western Europe to ensure security against the growing Soviet Union. In part to stave off communism in Europe and to help rebuild Europe following World War II, NATO allowed multiple nations to rebuild and reestablish their economies and defenses following the devastating and costly war.

Finland expects to submit the security analysis necessary to join NATO by mid-April, this could result in NATO membership. This is on the heels of the invasion of Ukraine prompted by Ukraine's request to join NATO. The Kremlin is again threatening a sovereign nation with military action. Finland shares roughly 800 miles of border with Russia and the strategically important Baltic Sea.

Sweden is positioned, as well, bordering the Baltic Sea. Sweden has been less entrenched, traditionally, in war for centuries. However, it would be a strategic interest to join NATO as the Kremlin has shown its defense posture since the February invasion of Ukraine. Sweden has not provided a timeline for their request for membership but public support of the move has grown.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been a pivotal influence in the country's decision to seek membership with NATO.

There is a before and after 24 February, the security landscape has completely changed. Given the situation, we have to really think what is best for Sweden and our peace in this new situation.

According to officials in Lithuania, having nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in Kaliningrad would not be new. Russia has already taken steps to reinforce this area. However, Medvedev reinforced the threat.

No sane person wants higher prices and higher taxes, increased tensions along borders, Iskanders, hypersonics and ships with nuclear weapons literally at arm’s length from their own home.

The Iskander missile is a short-range ballistic missile, suspected of having a targeting range of 500 km (or roughly 310 miles). It also classifies as a thermobaric weapon with high-explosive potential. Earlier in the Ukraine invasion, Russia was rumored to be utilizing other thermobaric weapons. These weapons have also been staged along Ukrainian borders, the Baltic and in Kaliningrad.

As tensions escalate in the conflict and countries make bold changes in their strategic and security planning, Russia remains emboldened. The strategy is consistent with prior threats to Ukraine before the invasion. Finland and Sweden debate the consequences of joining NATO as the world looks on to the crisis in Ukraine.