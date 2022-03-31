D.C. Police Raid On Anti-Abortion Activist Lauren Handy Reveals Grim Findings In Coolers

This afternoon D.C. Police investigators revealed that 5 coolers containing fetuses or fetal tissues the home of well-known anti-abortion activist Lauren Handy.

Nathan Baca reports from the scene in D.C. as police raid Hardy's residence Nathan Baca

WUSA 9 broke the story and had a chance for a short interview with Handy as police raided the home and removed contents. The investigation was on the heels of a tip that bio-hazardous material was in the residence. Although she declined to speak on camera, Handy told WUSA 9 that she “expected a raid sooner or later” and that “people are gonna freak out”.

Handy is already facing legal issues stemming from trespassing complaints in 2015 at a D.C. charter school. She has faced a host of arrests for unlawful assembly, unlawful entry and blocking an entrance at a clinical site. Handy also made a false claim as a patient where she entered and 9 others accompanying her rushed the clinic staff, causing injuries in October 2020. This most recent indictment was unsealed by the Department of Justice on Wednesday and notes a violation of the FACE act. If convicted of this single offense, Handy and the other 9 individuals involved can face up to 11 years in prison, 3 years of probation and fines of up to $350,000 USD.

In addition to her history, this most recent raid reveals disturbing new evidence. The D.C. medical examiner's office has not revealed where the bio-hazardous materials came from. However, the police said in a press release that the coolers were "collected by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. This is currently pending investigation."