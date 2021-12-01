Spotting a Narcissist In The Wild

Marissa Newby

Let’s divorce ourselves from the social media trend of accusational narcissism and get down to spotting actual narcissists before you end up love-bombed and miserable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hIsL8_0dB1Evza00
Narcissists can hide in plain sightSammy Williams/Unsplash

What Is An Actual, Textbook Narcissist?

Narcissistic Personality Disorder, according to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, is classified as having at least 5 of the following characteristics

  1. Has a grandiose sense of self-importance (e.g., exaggerates achievements and talents, expects to be recognized as superior without commensurate achievements).
  2. Is preoccupied with fantasies of unlimited success, power, brilliance, beauty, or ideal love.
  3. Believes that he or she is “special” and unique and can only be understood by, or should associate with, other special or high-status people (or institutions).
  4. Requires excessive admiration.
  5. Has a sense of entitlement, i.e., unreasonable expectations of especially favorable treatment or automatic compliance with his or her expectations.
  6. Is interpersonally exploitative, i.e., takes advantage of others to achieve his or her own ends.
  7. Lacks empathy: is unwilling to recognize or identify with the feelings and needs of others
  8. Is often envious of others or believes that others are envious of him or her.
  9. Shows arrogant, haughty behaviors or attitudes.

However, don’t take this as a way to diagnose your Tinder date. There are other qualifications that focus on impairment of personality or self-functioning, empathy, interpersonal issues, and intimacy. Evaluating people for these warning signs might be a little more difficult. Some narcissists are covert and behavioral patterns that help them secure stable sources of admiration can feel a lot like relationship butterflies.

Identifying Red Flags

Finding a narcissist in the early social and romantic stages might feel like you’ve landed on an expansion pack with all kinds of great qualities like loyalty and expressions of interest. Not everyone who is intense early on is a narcissist, but not everyone who is intense early on is your soul mate either, no matter how they might paint the picture.

  • Look for grandiose gestures
  • Fact check assertions about wealth, success, employment, and financial stability. If the math in their story doesn't add up, be wary. Feeling insecure about wealth is not a cardinal indicator, but persistent falsehoods in this area could be indicative of someone who truly believes they are worthy of undue admiration and respect based on material qualities
  • Look for signs of genuine empathy rather than gestures that indicate empathy but are empty — do they want to give money to charity but blast on their social media about what a saint they are? Cause for concern.
  • Compliance without question is the preferred method of interaction — look for this in those they would naturally think owe them like children, pets, people who perceivably have less money, or a different job
  • Do their achievements add up? Do they stretch a bit when recounting stories about academic work, professional accomplishments, or have a series of hero stories?
  • Is there a tedious amount of personal insecurity that can usually be exposed through failure or small explorations into their faults that would be normal parts of the “getting to know you” phase? Do they guard those insecurities at your expense or make excuses?
  • Are their goals in life grandiose and something they obsess about without really doing genuine work to achieve those goals?

What To Do?

Cautious observation is important. You can give of yourself to a level of your comfort but be aware of these signs and see what the bigger picture is. If the bigger picture truly is not that of someone who will eventually drag your identity into this amorphous blob of self-loathing pride then maybe continue forward. If you look forward and see their needs replacing yours entirely, it is probably time to bow out safely.

If you or someone you know is enduring abuse, there are resources. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available by phone, text, secure connections, and the internet. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence is also available in these same avenues. Friends and loved ones often still remain, even when you have been separated from them due to abuse, reach out safely.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 20

Published by

Marissa, a graduate safety practitioner and paramedic, has been writing and editing fiction and non-fiction work for 15 years. She delivers researched and sourced news concerning world events, public health, public safety and emergency management.

350 followers

More from Marissa Newby

Tasty Ways To Get The Benefits of Nutritional Yeast

Nutritional yeast can be used as a plant-based alternative in many dishes where you need a savory or cheesy flavor profile. Contrary to what you might think based on the name, it is deactivated and won’t make anything rise or yield differently. Nutritional yeast, or nooch as the youngsters refer to it, is extremely versatile. Here are 10 ways that you can use it in everyday recipes, unique takes, and foodie fun.

Read full story

The Links Between Covid-19 and Legionnaire’s Disease

It is 1976, you and a couple thousand of your friends are attending a convention in Philadelphia to celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence. What could go wrong?

Read full story
12 comments

Little-Known Signs of Depression

Sometimes stress can take over the mind and pull out the worst from usClaudia Barbosa. Depression is a monster. Often, it can be the type of monster that goes bump in the night. Tucked under the blanket of daily function, depression can be concealed. Sometimes even its victims do not realize they are suffering until it breathes heavily on their will to survive. Here are some subtle signs of depression, and some alternative suggestions for dealing with them.

Read full story
17 comments

Sensory Overload and My Bipolar Brain

Sensory processing issues and bipolar disorder are not new territories. I have been diagnosed with bipolar II for 15 years. Some days are easier than others, but one of the constants is how irritable I become about specific noises. Imagine eating dinner and you can hear someone next to you chewing.

Read full story
11 comments

Nuclear Safety: A Cautionary Tale

The story of Anatoli Bugorski and, ultimately, why it is a bad time if you put your head into a particle accelerator. Joint Institute for Nuclear ResearchSergey Pyatakov. Particle accelerators are, fundamentally, exactly what the name implies. Particles move quickly in order to accomplish certain goals, develop research, and encourage scientific fact-finding missions. Not to oversimplify this extremely complicated process and what we’ve been able to develop from it, but in the interest of not losing you, that's the gist.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy