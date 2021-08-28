Houston, TX

Things to do on a solo trip around Houston

Marisol Gallagher

Houston, TX - As the biggest city in Texas, you will never run out of things to do in Houston. Whether it’s culinary, art, museums, parks, events, sports, and even ghost tours, you will certainly have lots of fun even when you go exploring alone.

If you plan to go on a solo trip in Houston, these are some places you can visit.

1. Japanese Garden | 6001 Fannin St

Located at the Hermann Park Conservancy, this is one of the recommended spots to unwind by yourself. At the Japanese Garden, you will find yourself surrounded by the beauty of nature with all kinds of flowers, trees and plants as well as wildlife. You can take a stroll on the stone paths while enjoying the nice views or just relax in the garden as it even has waterfalls.

2. The Museum of Fine Arts | 1001 Bissonnet St

One of the best museums in the Bayou City, you can see a wide range of art by many different artists. You can take your time to enjoy a quiet time accompanied by a lovely art collection in this gallery. If you want to learn more about the collection at the Museum of Fine Arts, you can take their tour with an expert that takes place every day too.

3. Historic Galveston Ghost Tour | 23rd and Sealy

Searching for something unusual and more thrilling? Well, you can get that exact experience with this tour. The Ghost Tour will last for 90 minutes where you will get to hear about the historical detail of Galveston’s ghost stories. You will be guided to an expedition through Downtown Galveston and even beyond while you immerse in the sounds and sights of the eerie island.

