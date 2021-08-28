3 terrific horse riding spots around Houston

Houston, TX - there are dozens of outdoor activities you can do in Houston, including horse riding. You can choose your own horse and even learn some raiding style or just enjoy a leisure riding depending on your skill.

Below, you will find some great places to go horse riding in Houston.

1. BlissWood Bed and Breakfast Ranch | 3597 Frantz Rd, Cat Spring, TX 78933

Located at Cat Spring, this ranch is perfect for a delightful weekend getaway where you can get beautiful countryside views along with your horse riding. BlissWood Bed and Breakfast Ranch has an “equestrian vacation” option that offers horse riding for any skill level and you can even bring your horse too. For other outdoor activities, you can do archery, fishing, picnics, and hiking or simply escape from the city life at the cabin in the forest.

2. Magic Moments Stable | 1726 Upland Dr, Houston, TX 77043

Having decades of experience, this family owned stable is a favorite choice for Houstonian to go horse riding. Magic Moments Stable has half-Arabian and Arabian horses along with a number of horse riding styles from Western to Equitation. In the regular lessons, you will learn mounting, grooming, and tacking up the horse in English style before moving on to Western style.

3. Southern Breeze Equestrian Centre | 3801 Fm 521 Rd Fresno, TX 77545

Founded in 1998, this ranch specializes in hunt equitation, dressage training, jumper, and therapeutic riding. The head trainer is a Certified Instructor and USHJA Certified Trainer with over three decades of riding, training, and coaching experience. Southern Breeze also offers some facilities like stalls covered wash rack, a lounge and office with air conditioning, as well as electronic and mirrors gates at the entrance.

