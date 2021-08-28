3 places to get your gelato in Houston

Houston, TX - With the rich flavor and soft texture, craving for gelato now and then is certainly understandable. Lucky for you, Houston is never short on housing great and tasty gelato shops around.

To make your choice simpler, here are 3 places in Houston for you to get your gelato.

1. Amorino Gelato al Naturale | 4444 Westheimer Rd #C150

Founded in 2002 by two childhood friends, Paolo Benassi and Cristiano Sereni, this gelato shop offers natural gelato without artificial flavoring or colouring, more than 20 organic flavours, along with vegan cones and sorbets. In 2017, all Amorino’s gelato and sorbets were 100 percent gluten-free. Other than gelato, they offer gelato cakes, gourmet cups, crepes and waffles, gelato macarons, and hot drinks. In Houston, you can find Amorino in the River Oak District.

2. SweetCup Gelato & Sorbet Originale | 3939 Montrose Boulevard | 3444 Ella Boulevard

Located in Montrose and Garden Oaks, this shop was established in 2012 by Jasmine Chida. SweetCup specializes in adding Texas flair to their local, homemade gelato and sorbets. Other than gelato and sorbets, they also have yogurts that are freshly made on-site from scratch. In case you don’t have the time to visit their shops, you can get your gelato from SweetCup at any Whole Foods Markets in Houston and all Central Markets in Texas.

3. Dolce Neve Gelato | 4721 North Main street

Situated in the Heights, this shop makes the gelato with raw natural ingredients from scratch. Owned by Francesca, Leo, and Marco has developed more than 300 flavors where they serve 12 gelato and 18 sorbets flavors. Beside gelato, Dolce Neve also has granita (Italian shaved ice), affogatos, gelato sandwiches, gelato bars, and custom cake with any flavor.

