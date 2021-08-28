3 recommended wedding planners in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Preparing a wedding that is magnificent and as expected is sometimes difficult. Choosing a wedding planner is one thing that must be taken into account. Below is a list of three recommended wedding planners in Houston.

1. Elite Eventz Wedding & Event Planning

Elite Eventz Wedding & Event Planning, located at 4001 North Shepherd Drive, Suite 210, Houston, TX 77018, is a wedding and special event planning firm in Houston. It has specialized in wedding and social events services. Wedding services include three packages namely wedding management, partial service planning & coordination, full-service planning & coordination.

Call the firm (713) 516-3409 to make an appointment. It is open from Tuesday to Friday starting from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

2. Eventology Weddings

Eventology Weddings, located at 2204 Summer Street, #112, Houston, TX 77007, is a wedding planner in Houston. It offers full-wedding planning, wedding design services, partial wedding planning, wedding weekend management, and final month management.

Call (713) 409-5737 to make an appointment.

3. Fabulous Beginnings by Delcina & Co.

Fabulous Beginnings by Delcina & Co., located at 2440 South Boulevard, Houston, TX 77098, is an event planner in Houston. It offers event consulting, months–of coordination/event management, partial planning, full planning, concierge wedding weekend experience, destination weddings domestic & abroad, milestone birthday parties & social events, bridal & baby showers, engagement proposals, galas & fundraisers, and lavish progressive dinner parties.

Call (832) 554-9920 to make an appointment.

Choose a wedding planner that you think can help your wedding to the maximum. Calculate it well and make your dream wedding come true.

