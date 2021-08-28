Houston Mediterranean cuisine vanguard opens new location at Westheimer

HOUSTON, TX — Houston-based Mediterranean and Lebanese restaurant Fadi's Mediterranean Grill has recently opened its new location at 6365 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas on August 23, 2021. The owners, Fadi Dimassi and his family, have been long known as Houston's first family of Mediterranean and Lebanese cuisine and have been serving the people for over 24 years in the city.

Fadi's Mediterranean Cuisine has been a popular local favorite for Mediterranean cuisine. Its accolades include being voted Best Mediterranean and Best Falafel in Houston by Houston Press (Reader's Choice), being listed in the top Mediterranean spots in Houston by Click2Houston, and was a finalist in the Houston Chronicle's 2021 "Best of the Best" Awards in the Greek/Mediterranean category.

In Fadi's new location, the operations team will include his nephew, Nabil Dimassi who will be overseeing operations of the new location, and his daughter, Lana Dimassi who will manage marketing, public relations, and social media.

According to Dimassi, when they first opened Fadi's Mediterranean Cuisine in 1997, not everyone knew about Mediterranean food, but now, everyone eats the Mediterranean because it is healthy and flavorful. Dimassi, who was born and raised in Saida, Lebanon, first began training at the age of 19 in his family's restaurant.

His career started from working in the restaurant's operations and throughout the years, he embraced his passion for cooking and sharpened his culinary skills. He also regularly competes in local food competitions and has been the winner of several including Zest in the West and Katy Sip N Stroll.

Nowadays, Fadi's Mediterranean Cuisine is making several changes to its menu and offerings in order to provide guests with a better experience in a post-COVID environment, such as changing its ordering process and doing away with set combination choices to allow for a-la-carte ordering. As a result, the price is more affordable and that also makes it easier for them to control portions.

The restaurant's online ordering will add this ordering process to provide even greater value for catering and takeout orders. Since the start of the pandemic, catering and takeout orders at Fadi's Mediterranean Cuisine have escalated more than 30 percent.

In addition, for the first time in the restaurant's history, all Fadi's Mediterranean Cuisine locations are participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks by offering a $20 lunch menu with a main course, four half-sides, and dessert. This event runs from August 1 to September 6, 2021.

More information about Fadi's Mediterranean cuisine is available at www.fadiscuisine.com. Follow the restaurant on Facebook on Instagram at www.instagram.com/fadiscuisine.

