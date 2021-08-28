Pearland ISD students join Lone Star Leadership Academy during summer

HOUSTON, TX — Pearland Independent School District or ISD recently had their 13 students in fifth to eighth grades participated in the 2021 Lone Star Leadership Academy camps in Austin/San Antonio, Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston/Galveston throughout the summer.

Those 13 students were chosen based on nominations from teachers with indicators such as outstanding academic success, demonstrating leadership capabilities and their involvement in school and community activities.

The Pearland ISD students who participated the academy were Olivia Durham and Gunnar Simpson from Alexander Middle School; Jenna Mizell from Leon H. Sablatura Middle School; Derek Adamaley-Johnson Sean Doyle Madeline Locklear from Berry Miller Junior High School; Julia Frerking from Pearland Junior High School East, and many more. The complete list is available on Pearland ISD's website.

In this academy camps, students joined a delegation of other outstanding students from across Texas to cultivate their leadership skills while learning about the great state of Texas and its leaders. Furthermore, they also visited plenty of significant sites in their respective cities and learned about future career and internship opportunities through career speaker presentations.

The Lone Star Leadership Academy experience provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity for high-achieving students to learn about Texas leaders and what it means to be from the state. Participants are encouraged to discuss about what they learn, complete problem solving and decision-making simulations, exercise creativity and practice presentation skills in Leadership Groups.

The event allows participants to have fun meeting other remarkable students and making new friends, all the while adding to their resume of academic achievements, developing skillsets particularly leadership skills, and bringing a wealth of information to supplement what they are learning in school to their home.

Lonestar Leadership Academy, hosted by Education in Action, a non-profit organization, aims to empower youth to be informed and active leaders in their communities. To join this amazing event, participants must be in the fourth through eighth grade, maintain an 85 or higher average, demonstrate leadership ability, be involved in community or school activities and receive an educator recommendation.

