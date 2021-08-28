Code Ninjas offers "Dojo Quest" game and "Operation:Dojo" as the new school year begins

HOUSTON, TX — This year's back-to-school season just started and the world's largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise Code Ninjas is offering an opportunity to play and customize games, win prizes and give back to their community through an interactive and educational game, "Dojo Quest".

The game was created to hype up the kids about returning to school while exploring their creativity and new skillsets in STEM-related activities and coding. It also helps bridge the gap between summer vacation and the fall semester.

Due to the pandemic, the school experience has been irregular since the start of 2020 and in order to keep kids on track and interested in math, science and technology, "Dojo Quest" encourages students to have fun while learning. Kids can remix and reprogram the game to personalize it while experiencing something new. Code Ninjas utilizes fun and entertaining activities to complement school curriculums and "Dojo Quest" is just one of them.

Vice President of Education at Code Ninjas Grant Smith explained that "Dojo Quest" is a showcase of the type of game kids can make in Code Ninjas' locations. Kids can explore their curiosity, make their own modifications and enjoy the world of computer sciences.

Code Ninjas is offering "Dojo Quest" game and prizes including gaming consoles, 3-D printers, and Code Ninjas circuit kits to kids in the U.S., Canada, and UK. In Houston, Code Ninjas can be found in Memorial City and Tanglewood. Official rules can be found on the 'Dojo Quest' website.

For their contribution to their communities, they are launching "Operation: Dojo", a global initiative for Code Ninjas locations. The initiative is starting throughout the back-to-school season but will be an ongoing effort for Code Ninjas to take an active role across its global footprint to extend the commitment to learning, inclusion, and contribution.

Members are encouraged to donate their new, unused school supplies at their local Code Ninjas Dojo for Code Ninjas' inaugural 'Operation:Dojo' initiative. The initiative outposts will be set up at school fairs, festivals, and parents' nights to facilitate participation. Visit their website for more information.

Regarding the preparation for back-school-season, CEO of Code Ninjas Justin Nihiser claimed that it goes far beyond the first day of classes. Nihiser said that compiling the right tools and materials for class can be difficult for both families and teachers, especially considering challenges created by the pandemic.

Nihiser also stated that with "Operation:Dojo", Code Ninjas is demonstrating its commitment to creating the problem solvers of tomorrow and this global initiative promises to provide educational resources to the students who need it most.

Amidst the ongoing pandemic, Code Ninjas locations are taking necessary precautions, ranging from sanitizing, cleaning all desks and computers before and after each class to limiting the number of students per class to ensure new and returning kids are offered a safe, clean environment for interactive learning.

Learn more about opportunities for kids on their website at www.codeninjas.com.

