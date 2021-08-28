CEO of Houston firm MINT Wealth Management Adam Lampe receives ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Award

HOUSTON, TX - CEO and Co-Founder of Houston-based wealth management and financial planning enterprise MINT Wealth Management, Adam Lampe, has recently won the ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Award in the Broker-Dealer Executive Leadership category.

LUMINARIES program is an evolution of ThinkAdvisor's Broker-Dealers of the Year awards. This year, the program highlights the top-performing industry participants, how they are producing meaningful results in the areas that matter most to advisors rather than accentuating asset levels, rankings or the latest industry buzz.

According to MINT Wealth Management, the industry landscape is influenced by economic, regulatory, technological and other issues as never before, making leadership and its responsiveness very important. Lampe has been acknowledged as an advisor that is leading and guiding key decisions such as strategy, product development, hiring, the use of technology, and more, in successful, innovative and dynamic ways.

A distinguished, diverse panel of judges from across the advice industry and the editorial team of ThinkAdvisor have selected the members of the 2021 LUMINARIES Class. Those members include winners in four categories. The categories are Diversity & Inclusion, Thought Leadership, Executive Leadership and Dealmaking/Growth.

According to Lampe, he began their firm in order to provide holistic wealth advice to families and he takes pride in offering a truly objective, honest and realistic wealth management approach. For Lampe, to be recognized by ThinkAdvisor's distinguished group of judges as an advisor that is making an impact not only to the families they serve, but the financial-service community as a whole, is an honor that he is extremely grateful for.

Lampe has helped people, foundations, and institutions work toward their financial goals through holistic financial planning for more than 18 years. Leading the MINT Wealth Management as its CEO & Co-Founder, he directs every development effort within the firm. He regularly contributes financial insights to Kiplinger, and those have been featured in media outlets namely USA Today, Market Watch, CNN Business, and Financial Planning Magazine, providing audiences across the nation with his valued insight.

To learn more about MINT Wealth Management, visit their website. Further information about the 2021 LUMINARIES Class members is available on their website at https://event.thinkadvisor.com/luminaries-awards/class-2021.

