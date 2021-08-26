KHOU 'adopts' Shadowbriar Elementary, surprises school with $11,000 cheque

Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — KHOU, the news station, presented an $11,000 cheque to Shadowbriar Elementary principal Mark Samuel during a surprise ceremony on Wednesday morning, August 25, 2021. The gift is part of KHOU’s Education Station program.

KHOU expressed in a statement that it is a way for KHOU to give back and help support the educational needs of Houston students. Shadowbriar Elementary is one of HISD’s STEAM magnet schools, which stands from Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. The Education Station program is a program in which KHOU “adopts” a school, and last year it was Atherton Elementary. This year, it’s Shadowbriar’s turn.

KHOU said that part of the adoption includes donations, mentorship opportunities, virtual/on-campus activities, and beautification projects. KHOU staff will be working with principal Mark Samuel and assistant principals Melissa Henson and Natasha Triplett to undergo the project.

When he received the cheque given by KHOU’s Chita Johnson, KHOU’s Director of Local Programming & Community Marketing Dale Locket, and KHOU’s Project Specialist Millicent Coins, principal Samuel was shocked and glad. He said that it would do amazing things for his kids, referring to his students. Coming back to school after or during the pandemic, when he thinks of uniforms to technology, he believes that the help from KHOU will really help the school increase student outcomes.

“I’m very, very excited,” said Principal Samuel. “I’m excited about this opportunity for my school. I’m excited about this opportunity for my kids. This is an amazing partnership, and amazing opportunity that I’m just so, so excited about.”

