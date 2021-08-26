University of Houston receives prestigious prize for gender diversity

Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - University of Houston is awarded the National Institutes of Health Prize for Enhancing Faculty Gender Diversity, among other 10 institutions that received the prize for maintaining improvement in gender diversity.

Since 2016, UH has experienced a 26% increase in tenured/tenure track women faculty, a 108% increase in Black women faculty, and a 45% increase in Hispanic women faculty.

While in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines, a 38% increase among underrepresented minority women and a 20% increase in women faculty members.

Paula Myrick Short, UH vice president of academic affairs and provost confirmed that UH has been one of the most diverse student bodies among colleges and universities in the U.S.

Therefore, UH aims to create an academic environment that is accessible for students to interact and exchange life experiences with "faculty role models". Short also hopes that they can be mentors and instructors who are credible and culturally sensitive.

UH was also awarded a National Science Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation Grant in 2014 for creating the Center for ADVANCING UH Faculty Success.

The leaders of the center were UH President Renu Khator and Provost Short who proactively served and engaged with the faculty teams.

Thanks to the NSF grant resources and additional institutional support, the center was able to apply recruitment initiatives focusing on data science and network-building.

The University initiates to build partnerships across the campus to proceed with policy changes in support of women faculty, driven by accurate social science research.

Find out more about the Center for ADVANCING UH Faculty Success here.

