University of Houston celebrates 'Here, We Go' campaign in a documentary film on August 31

HOUSTON, TX - University of Houston fundraising campaign, 'Here, We Go' has collected $1.24 billion from 187,000 donors to support the University of Houston System.

This remarkable momentum will be celebrated in a new documentary film, entitled "Houston Steps Up" premiering on August 31 at 7:00 p.m. It tells the rich story about anyone who contributes to promoting the University to become the first capital campaign in almost three decades, as well as highlighting the University's next step in the future.

The campaign was established quietly in 2012, launched publicly in 2020, and ended on August 31, 2020. For more than eight years, the “Here, We Go” campaign has raised $1,235,427,334 for scholarships, professorships, facilities, and programs.

Those numbers even surpassing the campaign's $1 billion goal 18 months ahead of schedule, all thanks to the generous donors from 50 states and 46 countries with over 133,000 new donors contributing to the campaign.

As the Mayor of the City of Houston and also UH’77 alumnus, who will be one of the featured speakers in the documentary, Sylvester Turner said that the University of Houston has played a huge role in "the direction of the state".

This success shows significant advancement in the four System institutions, including 29 new or renovated facilities. Many programs and facilities are launched including 12 additional research centers and institutes, 55 endowed chairs and professorships, as well as raised almost $216 million for new scholarships and fellowships.

Hopefully, these new facilities can give the faculty members the opportunity to participate and expand more innovative discoveries.

