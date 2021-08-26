Symplr and WebMD offer healthcare orgs integrated provider search and scheduling for consumers

HOUSTON, TX — Houston-based healthcare solutions and services provider symplr partners WebMD to combine WebMD's industry-leading online health information with symplr's best-in-class provider search and scheduling. This new offering utilizes SEO and trusted content to drive consumers to a health system's digital front door for real-time provider search and appointment scheduling.

BJ Schaknowski, the CEO of symplr, claimed that this partnership represents a breakthrough patient acquisition strategy. WebMD's leading content, which generates new patient demand, integrates with symplr Directory's provider search and scheduling.

This addresses patient fulfillment needs in a new, compelling offering. Schaknowski also added that provider organizations will realize increased patient flow and higher utilization using this new, end-to-end digital workflow.

There are over 75 million consumers who access WebMD each month. They seek accurate, easy-to-understand health information and the tools and solutions they need to take action for their health including finding health care professionals (HCPs) to meet their needs.

Some of the largest health systems in the U.S. utilized the symplr Directory (formerly Phynd), which is a provider data management search platform. In this offering, symplr extends its vast provider resources and services and curates provider data to WebMD including subspecialty, clinical and patient-friendly search terms, health plan participation, and direct scheduling in the Electronic Health Record. This facilitates consumers to find HCPs and book an appointment with an available, in-network provider.

Additionally, WebMD's online, content-driven campaigns will drive consumers to participating providers and symplr's Find a Doctor search and scheduling. Consumers will be able to search and schedule appointments with a provider in a single workflow instead of having to check providers' availability and health plan participation by phone.

According to Ann Bilyew, the Senior Vice President, Health and Group General Manager, and Provider Services of WebMD, surveys show that over three-quarters of consumers use the internet for healthcare-related search, and a majority choose a provider based on a strong online presence.

Bilyew claimed that WebMD serves as a trusted, online source for consumers' seeking accurate health information and locally convenient providers that can meet their health needs. Regarding the WebMD-symplr partnership, Bilyew said that WebMD sees it as a game-changer, extending advanced provider search and scheduling into consumers' WebMD experience.

To learn more about symplr, visit their website. Further information about WebMD is available on their website.

