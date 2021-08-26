San Jac College offers drone training program at the EDGE Center

HOUSTON, TX — San Jacinto College or San Jac’s EDGE Center at the Houston Spaceport/Ellington Airport offers a comprehensive drone training program to assist students in obtaining their Federal Aviation Administration or FAA-certified drone pilot license and master drone flight.

According to San Jac, drones are becoming more common as the technology that guides people and sectors escalates.

John Redman, a 40-year flight veteran who's also the drone training program's instructor, stated that the drone flying world is exploding and its technology is constantly becoming more advanced all the time. Redman also added that many different industries and government agencies use this technology to provide greater workplace efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance employee safety. He believes that society is going to be big.

There are three 16-hour drones courses offered by the EDGE Center. The first course is Drone/s unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) FAA Part 107 Test Preparation. The cost is $169. This course prepares students to take the FAA Part 107 drone pilot license knowledge exam to obtain a commercial license (exam and license are about $160 extra).

The second course is Drone Flight Operations which teaches flight safety and drone use according to FAA regulations. Students start with drone simulation and work up to basic and advanced drone navigation through an obstacle course. The cost is $279.

The third course is Drone Build Class which teaches students how to build their own basic drone. Course costs include supplies to build a drone. The cost is $599.

San Jac is the only community college that offers flight operations and drone build classes. The program's most recent students were employees from the City of Pasadena who enrolled in the Flight Operations course to begin their drone journey for the Pasadena Channel and to heighten the city’s photography.

One of them is Video Producer Eddie Perez who claimed that they are looking to start taking aerial shots and footage for the Pasadena Channel. Perez added that safety is important to the city and learning how to properly control the drone through these courses seemed an ideal fit. They are going to take part 107 to become licensed next.

There are no more than nine students in each San Jac drone class, which gives everyone plenty of hands-on experience and face-to-face learning with John Redman. Redman has worked as a crew chief for F-16s and F-117A stealth fighters throughout his 20 years in the Air Force.

He also runs Viper Aviation, a private aircraft build company, and works as a counter UAS drone pilot, training all U.S. military branches for drone combat.

Aside from drone training, there are also many other options at the EDGE Center such as aerospace manufacturing tracks for prospective and incumbent aerospace and aviation workers.

To learn more about drone classes and other EDGE Center offerings, call 281-459-5472 or email aerospace@sjcd.edu.

