Learn and have a lot of fun at The Health Museum Houston

HOUSTON, TX — Are you looking for an educational place to take your children to, but you’re worried about getting into crowds? Look no further and find your destination at The Health Museum Houston.

Although it’s considerably a small museum, you shouldn’t let its size fool you. The Museum has a wide variety of fun activities to engage your children. As soon as you enter the museum, there are plenty of interactive things showcased; from buttons to push, items to sort, and wheels to turn all while learning new things about your body.

At the Museum, you can walk into a giant rib cage, a favorite showcase for many visitors. There are many large models of organs that can teach you and your kids how the body works, including the inside of an eyeball. There are also activities such as the “calorie crank” and the “giant human heart wheel.” The activities require you to move your body, so not only will your children have fun and learn, but they will also be having a little exercise.

If your children are old enough, ages seven and above, they’ll surely enjoy a little trip to the Debakey Cell Lab. In the Lab, they will don a lab coat, goggles, and gloves, and have fun experimenting with what it’s like to be a scientist. The Lab has programming in both English and Spanish and it lets kids explore DNA, chromosomes, and other things about cellular biology.

There’s also a showing of the Planet You movie, which introduces visitors to the story of species and bacteria that live on the skin, from a microscopic point of view. Children love it! This part of the Museum is included in your admission, so don’t sweat about enjoying it.

Perhaps the best part about the Museum is that it is never too crowded. With concerns about the pandemic, this would be a perfect choice for a visit. The Museum is located at 1515 Hermann Drive, Houston, TX. On Tuesdays through Saturday, it opens from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., while on Thursday it opens until 7 p.m., and on Sunday it opens from noon until 5 p.m.

The admission for adults is $9, for children ages 3 to 12 years old, the tickets are $7, and free for children under two years old.

