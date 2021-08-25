Houston, TX

What caused the flood in Houston and how often does it happen?

Marisol Gallagher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KLMOk_0bce5hmD00
Alisa Matthews/Unsplash

Houston, TX - There are some reasons as to why Houston is prone to flooding. One of them that might be surprising is the fact that the city itself was designed to flood.

Most of the streets in Houston were made to be filled with water each time heavy rain poured. These streets have a higher center to make sure the water flows to the sewers. Although this system can be inconvenient, especially for driving, it has to be done in order to prevent the water from entering the houses and other buildings.

With 22 interconnected bayous throughout the city, Houston is also called the Bayou City. Developers built every structure in the city around this natural waterways’ intricate system while using them to alleviate the flood. As an attempt to control the water flow, the major bayous were deepened and widened. On regular weather, the full water bayous will drain to Barker and Addicks reservoir.

In case of an anomaly like Hurricane Harvey that keeps the rain pouring steadily for 7 days, the bayous and reservoirs will fail to drain the accumulating water which results in breaking the banks and spilling the water into the streets.

Next, water will get into the houses and buildings as the flooded streets will overwhelm the drainage system. In the end, over 150,000 houses flooded, while the buildings around the waterways got more damaged.

Normally, the streets in Houston will get flooded multiple times in a year. But it drains quickly and results in no lasting damage. Although it has happened more frequently, major flooding that causes widespread flooding is quite rare. Those that happen in the last decade are most likely caused by climate change where higher temperatures lead to rising tides, heavier rainfall, and hurricanes.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Journalist. I believe in H-Town, Rockets, Lone Star Football and God.

Houston, TX
546 followers

More from Marisol Gallagher

Houston, TX

Students who have debts and unpaid balances are forgiven by Lone Star College

HOUSTON, TX — On August 25, Lone Star College or LSC announced that the college has forgiven student debt and unpaid balances for students who owed money in fall and summer 2020, and spring 2021, using federal stimulus funds to pay the outstanding balance of $2.5 million for 4,028 LSC students. This allows the students to register for fall classes.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

HCC Chief HR Officer Janet May recognized with National Distinguished Service Award from CUPA-HR

HOUSTON, TX — Chief Human Resources or HR officer at Houston Community College Janet May has recently been selected to acquire the College and University Professional Association for Human Resources or CUPA-HR 2021 Distinguished Service Award.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Baylor College of Medicine expert shares tips to avoid children's excess screen time this school year

HOUSTON, TX — Many children may be overdoing their daily screen time after spending so much time in front of gadgets throughout the pandemic. This can lead to serious health issues, and of course, that’s the last thing parents would hope to happen. A dietitian from Baylor College of Medicine explained the risk of too much screen time while also mapping out a new routine for children so that they can cut their screen time.

Read full story
Houston, TX

St. Luke’s Health collaborates with Marriott International’s Houston Business Council to address human trafficking issue

HOUSTON, TX — St. Luke’s Health has announced a novel collaboration with Marriott International’s Houston Business Council, in a project titled Helping Hands, in recognition of the United Nations’ World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. This collaboration is to support victims of human trafficking who receive healthcare at St. luke’s Health facility.

Read full story
Bellaire, TX

Bellaire High School students impressed by new building's classrooms and facilities

BELLAIRE, TX — On Monday, students of the Bellaire High School returned to school days and entered the new face of the school, with an array of facilities that garnered their attention and excitement.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Upcoming and expanding restaurants in the Houston area

HOUSTON, TX — Food lover, buckle up for some good news! An array of new restaurants are serving fresh cuisines in the Houston area. Here is what we’ve gathered from the buzz; there’s Ten Sushi coming to town, Gatsby’s expanding its space, and JW’s serving its homemade dishes.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Baylor College of Medicine scientist awarded with Robert Wood Johnson Foundation David E. Rogers Award

HOUSTON, TX — Dr. Peter Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine, a professor of pediatrics and molecular virology as well as the dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, has been awarded by the Association of American Medical Colleges as a 2021 recipient of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation David E. Rogers Award.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Baylor College of Medicine joins new center to advance at-home healthcare

HOUSTON, TX — The National Science Foundation has named Baylor College of Medicine as one of the four sites receiving a $3 million award from the Industry-University Cooperative Research Centers.

Read full story
Houston, TX

3 locksmiths that can help to arrange your security system

HOUSTON, TX - Vehicle and home safety is an important thing that should be considered. Locksmiths play a role in helping us in security system arrangement. Below are three locksmiths that can help to arrange your security system.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Things to do on a solo trip around Houston

Houston, TX - As the biggest city in Texas, you will never run out of things to do in Houston. Whether it’s culinary, art, museums, parks, events, sports, and even ghost tours, you will certainly have lots of fun even when you go exploring alone.

Read full story
Houston, TX

3 terrific horse riding spots around Houston

Houston, TX - there are dozens of outdoor activities you can do in Houston, including horse riding. You can choose your own horse and even learn some raiding style or just enjoy a leisure riding depending on your skill.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

3 places to get your gelato in Houston

Houston, TX - With the rich flavor and soft texture, craving for gelato now and then is certainly understandable. Lucky for you, Houston is never short on housing great and tasty gelato shops around.

Read full story
Houston, TX

3 recommended wedding planners in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Preparing a wedding that is magnificent and as expected is sometimes difficult. Choosing a wedding planner is one thing that must be taken into account. Below is a list of three recommended wedding planners in Houston.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston Mediterranean cuisine vanguard opens new location at Westheimer

HOUSTON, TX — Houston-based Mediterranean and Lebanese restaurant Fadi's Mediterranean Grill has recently opened its new location at 6365 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas on August 23, 2021. The owners, Fadi Dimassi and his family, have been long known as Houston's first family of Mediterranean and Lebanese cuisine and have been serving the people for over 24 years in the city.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Code Ninjas offers "Dojo Quest" game and "Operation:Dojo" as the new school year begins

HOUSTON, TX — This year's back-to-school season just started and the world's largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise Code Ninjas is offering an opportunity to play and customize games, win prizes and give back to their community through an interactive and educational game, "Dojo Quest".

Read full story
Houston, TX

CEO of Houston firm MINT Wealth Management Adam Lampe receives ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Award

HOUSTON, TX - CEO and Co-Founder of Houston-based wealth management and financial planning enterprise MINT Wealth Management, Adam Lampe, has recently won the ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Award in the Broker-Dealer Executive Leadership category.

Read full story
Pearland, TX

Pearland ISD students join Lone Star Leadership Academy during summer

HOUSTON, TX — Pearland Independent School District or ISD recently had their 13 students in fifth to eighth grades participated in the 2021 Lone Star Leadership Academy camps in Austin/San Antonio, Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston/Galveston throughout the summer.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston's METRO aims for all-electric public transit over the next decade

HOUSTON, TX — on Thursday, the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County approved a goal to transform the urban area’s public transit fleet into zero-emission vehicles by 2030. The announcement was part of METRO’s Climate Action Plan that will start by adding 20 zero-emission electric busses starting in the spring of next year. Chris Hollins, a Board Member, will be overseeing the development and implementation of the new electric bus program.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Houston's first pediatric COVID-19 death with no underlying medical conditions confirmed by the health department

HOUSTON, TX — The Houston Health Department has announced the confirmation of the death of a Houston boy between the ages of 10 and 19 as the city’s first child death due to COVID-19 with no underlying health conditions. Previously, six children died with underlying health conditions due to COVID-19. The child was white and unvaccinated for COVID-19, he died in late July at a Houston hospital. Although he tested positive for COVID-19, it is still unknown whether he was infected with a variant of the virus. The health department is prevented by privacy laws from providing other identifiable information.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Rice's Transnational Asian Studies department appoints three new faculty members

HOUSTON, TX - Transnational Asian Students Department has appointed new faculty members who will begin teaching courses as professors. They are Jaymin Kim ‘08, Eric Huntington, and Sidney Lu.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy