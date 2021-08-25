University of Houston scientist weighs in on vaccine hesitancy in Houston

Mufid Majnun/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Not even 10% of Black adults in Houston have chosen to take the COVID-19 vaccine, and in the COVID-19 death rates, Black and Latinx adults are disproportionately represented. As one of the most diverse cities in America, trends show widespread mistrust of the COVID-19 vaccines among Black people and people of color, particularly in the underserved community of Houston.

Ezemenari Obasi, a health equity scientist from the University of Houston, is dedicated to unraveling the reason why this happens and how to come up with a culturally responsive solution for it, including holding a vaccine education program that targets the underserved residents of Houston.

Without forgetting the reality of systemic racism, medical mistrust is earned, and the best way to increase the speed of emerging scientific breakthroughs in vaccine uptake in underserved communities is by including them in the research process. Obasi takes the discussion surrounding this discussion directly to the neighborhoods.

Obasi convenes focus groups that are ethnically diverse to really get ‘under the hood’ and allow the community to voice their reason for doubting the vaccines rather than slapping a label onto them. Participants of the focus groups include community members, faith-based organizations, community-based organizations, and health care providers. They will all share their stories and insights regarding this public health crisis.

Historically, there has been an oversimplification of people’s reasons to not take the vaccines, and many are pointing to historical medical mistreatment. Obasi and his focus groups aim to uncover whether it goes deeper than that and to understand how the recent mixed messaging from politicians have played a role in the hesitancy.

“The omission of some population segments as investigators and participants in research significantly contributes to the generation and maintenance of health disparities,” said Obasi. “Because less is known about factors affecting health among underrepresented groups and how to address them in culturally-informed ways.”

