“The Great Resignation” and its impact on Houston area workplaces

Nicolas Jehly/Unsplash

Houston, TX - There is an ongoing massive change in the market for national employment. According to the data from Greater Houston Partnership in Houston: The Economy at a Glance, job openings are hitting a new high with over 10 million in June.

At the same time, almost four million people have quit their jobs. The largest percentage comes from professional business services, state and local government, along with durable goods manufacturing. This course of action taking place in the country is known as "The Great Resignation."

To gain some perception about how Houston can handle this situation, the Partnership talked with Insperity’s Senior Performance Consultant, Jill Chapman. Here are some of the key takeaways.

The Great Resignation is part of the COVID-19 pandemic snowball effect as it leaves employees with either staying with their job or changing it as there are a great number of positions available. With applicants that keep decreasing, maintaining the current employees becomes more crucial for Houston employers, especially for small businesses that offer less benefit for the employees. The most important thing for Houston employers to be able to keep their employees is by creating a culture where employees can feel appreciated and trusted. Another thing to do is give appeal to the jobs and salary as part of the essentials. For Houston employers to gain new talents, they should give priority to corporate culture. A company that shows its culture and values can attract more applicants across generations. In the long run, the Great Resignation impact to the Houston area should be minimal as there will always be companies that are hiring and people that are searching for new opportunities. The thing that will certainly change will be Houston workplaces that become open to hybrid or remote work.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.