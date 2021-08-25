Harmony Public Schools break ground for a new campus in Katy

Element5 Digital/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Harmony Public Schools announced that it has officially broken ground to build a new high school campus for the Greater Katy community. This campus will be part of the several new Harmony schools opening throughout the state in Fall 2022.

Harmony Public Schools is a system of public schools that are free of tuition and has locations across the state. At Harmony, students can achieve their full and unique potentials through a collaborative learning environment that puts emphasis on personalized learning, family engagement, and innovative instructional methods. Their PreK-12 curriculum is award-winning and it prioritizes STEM skills, project-based learning, character education, as well as college and career readiness.

Harmony Public Schools - Houston West is a TEA "A" Rated District and has six campuses located in Katy, Beaumont, and Sugar Land. The schools have been ranked by U.S. News & World Report to be among America’s Best High Schools, a State School of Character by the education-based nonprofit Character.org., and Newsweek’s America’s Top STEM High Schools.

Fatih Ay, the CEO of Harmony Public Schools, said that for more than 10 years Harmony has been a proud member of the Katy community. The system is excited for the opportunity to provide service for more families and assist more students in realizing their full academic potential at its Katy location.

With the schools being tuition-free, Harmony believes that every student deserves to have the opportunity of attending a high-quality public school, regardless of their family’s income. All children who live in a Harmony geographic boundary, which usually consists of whole cities or multiple counties, and meet the registration requirements can attend the schools.

With the groundbreaking already underway, Harmony Public Schools will come to North Katy. The full construction and preparation are expected to be completed in Fall 2022, and the campus will be located in the Grand Mission neighborhood.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.