Help for the homeless and more at Turning Point Center

HOUSTON, TX — Are you or someone you know in need of assistance to be self-supporting in their lives? Look no further and get to know Turning Point Center. Turning Point Center is an independent non-profit, tax-exempt organization that offers shelter, food, and rehabilitative services to help the neglected segment of society meet their physical and emotional needs.

They offer support for people who are underprivileged, those who are of the age 50 and above, and/or unable to provide adequate and safe living conditions for themselves. Turning Point Center has the goal of returning these people to society as independent, self-supporting individuals.

Here are the support services offered by Turning Point Center:

Housing and Food

Turning Point Center provides emergency as well as transitional housing at a refurbished apartment complex, located at 1701 Jacquelyn Drive in the Spring Branch area of Houston. They also provide three meals a day for residents.

Clothing

Turning Point Center makes use of donations to ensure that resident clients have adequate clothing to protect them and make a proper appearance as they attend a school or seek employment.

Counseling

Turning Point Center works collaboratively with many other agencies to provide counseling services such as substance abuse education, case management, chemical dependency counseling, personal/social adjustment counseling, anger/stress management, and group counseling.

Other services offered by Turning Point Center include assistance on important documents; benefits, such as food stamps and retirement; continuing education, transportation, as well as hands-on job training.

Highlighted by Turning Point Center, Robert is among the resident clients that found help within the organization. “My name’s Robert, and I am one of the less fortunate who lost hope in life until I came to Turning Point Center. It is here too, that I found my purpose, direction, and the love of my life.”

