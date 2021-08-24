HTX Collects, mobile app to help Houstonians recycle easier

HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Solid Waste Management Department develops a mobile app called HTX Collects. This application helps people to remain updated with the City's garbage and recycling collection services. The Houston department gathers curbside garbages for over 395,000 residences inside municipal borders. The curbside collection consists of garbage (black can) and recycling (green can).

The app will assist users in keeping track of

. Sylvester Turner, mayor of Houston, mentioned that using the HTX Collects will help Houstonians know further about ecological-friendly solutions and help their communities be sustainable. He also encouraged Houston's residents to have the mobile app installed on their phones.

Collection reminders for garbage, recycling, yard waste, and tree/junk waste are some of the app features in

Collects. In addition, the mobile app will also inform Houstonians about the pickup days.

Carolyn Wright, the Interim Director, said that the app allows them to keep up-to-date on the department's major programs and services. A service alert system is also available so that residents are aware of the services in other areas. It also has a game called Chase the Waste. The game can improve Houstonians' knowledge about garbage recycling.

Moreover, Houston's residents can install the mobile app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. The mayor and the Houston solid waste management department recommend using

following features, such as collection calendar, waste wizard, and waste sorting game.

Collection Calendar helps people creating alerts about garbage recycling through email, push notifications, and phone calls. Waste Wizard is a searchable database about solid waste and drop-off locations. Waste Sorting Game is a medium to educate people about solid waste recycling. Those without an Apple or Android smartphone can visit HoustonRecycles.org and use the My Schedule feature to search for their home address.

You can look at their website www.houstonsolidwaste.org to see further information about the solid waste management department and their other services.

