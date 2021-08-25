First Houston-Area Layne's Chicken Fingers Opened in Katy

PNW Production/Pexels

HOUSTON, TX - The favorite restaurant of Texas A&M students, Laynes' Chicken Fingers opened its first Houston-area outpost complete with a drive-thru in Katy on June 26.

Located at 23703 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, Katy, now locals can enjoy an authentic taste of the "soon to be famous" tenders that gained an early following on College Station.

Customers can enjoy Laynes' signature menu items such as sandwiches, chicken fingers, french fries, milkshakes, and savory sauces. There are also additional dishes such as The Sandwich, which features three juicy fried chickens stuffed between chunks of thick Texas toast and smothered in Layne's Sauce, a delicious potato salad that made with fresh vegetables and herbs, and tasty milkshakes in salted caramel, vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry.

Mike Layne, the former owner, and founder opened the original spot in 1994 in College Station. During its first year in business, Layne befriended many students of Texas A&M that included Mike Garratt, who later worked with him for some time and became the sole owner of the company.

During his college years at Texas A&M, the current CEO of AYG Food Services Masroor Fatany, was also one of the fans of Layne's for offering an inexpensive, relaxing, and fun location for after-study refreshment.

With his persistence, Fatany's intention to bring the authentic concept of Layne's to Space City finally paid off. According to Fatany, Katy has the largest community of Texas A&M graduates, therefore he chose the area to open the first Houston-area location.

A native of Houston, Fatany is also the one who brought the Halal Guys to Katy after he discovered the brand in New York City. He said that there will be Layne's locations in every major city of Texas within the next five years.

