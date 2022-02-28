Atlanta, GA

Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrest

Mario Skljoc

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfLbs_0eQcOTmC00
Youtube

An Atlanta trans woman who served six months in jail after she was arrested over bogus drug charges in October 2015 was awarded $1.5 million by a federal judge.

Ju’Zema Goldring, a transgender woman, was walking alone when was falsely arrested by two Atlanta policemen. The officers found a stress ball in her handbag with some unknown substance inside. After a narcotics test, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation found no evidence of illegal drugs but arrested her for trafficking cocaine.

Goldring’s attorney Jeff Filipovits said she got bail after spending six months in a male prison.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation conducted an independent test and could not detect any cocaine. “The test was negative, and he charged her anyway,” Filipovits said in a statement.

He added, “Everyone on the jury saw that the test was negative. It should not have taken seven years and a federal jury trial to bring this to light. It’s terrifying to think what other abuses the City of Atlanta has tolerated that haven’t gotten our attention. Our client was obviously profiled, as are so many others.”

Goldring told WSB that she was put up in a men’s jail. Filipovits filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city in 2019. Goldring’s attorneys claimed that the accused officer violated the 2014 Atlanta Police Department’s Transgender Interaction policy.

The judge also stated the two “injustices” in Goldring’s case.

“For one thing, any arrest, even for a low-level offense like jaywalking, can seriously disrupt a person’s life, including by making it harder for him or her to obtain employment,” he wrote. “Beyond that, the time it takes for an officer to arrest someone for jaywalking arguably could be better spent on more pressing activities, such as addressing violent crimes, which seem so prevalent in recent times, or with engaging with the community.”

“Consider an officer who is at the end of his shift and has not yet hit that day’s points target; rather than writing a citation for someone speeding on the highway (or jaywalking across the street), it would seem the officer might be tempted to instead arrest that person for just a couple extra points,” the judge said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# atlanta# transgender# prison

Comments / 61

Published by

All the freshest news from West Miami!

West Miami, FL
255 followers

More from Mario Skljoc

Fairfax County, VA

Charges uncertain for 1 of 2 Fairfax Co. victims of suspected ‘shopping cart killer’

Fairfax County police may be unable to bring charges against Anthony Eugene Robinson in the death of a California woman. Police suspect Robinson has killed at least four women, in Harrisonburg and Fairfax County.

Read full story
New York City, NY

A homeless man who fired a gun during a standoff at NYPD precinct is charged

Police have charged a homeless man who shot a police van in a standoff outside a Bronx NYPD stationhouse, cops said Friday. Michael McKenna is facing reckless endangerment, weapons possession and criminal mischief charges for the tense 90-minute confrontation at the corner of Barkley and East Tremont Aves. in Schuylerville early Thursday.

Read full story
16 comments
Miami Beach, FL

Man Says He Does Not Remember Snatching Purse From Miami Beach Diner Due To Use Of Narcotics

A Miami man is facing several charges after Miami Beach police say he snatched a woman’s purse while she was eating at a restaurant. Police said the victim and a friend were dining in the outside area of the Pura Vida restaurant at 110 Washington Avenue at around 2 p.m. on August 23rd, when Larry Bermudez, 26, went up to the table and snatched her bag.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Florida man crashed stolen car through airport fence, broke into Coast Guard plane cockpit

A wannabe pilot left havoc in his wake at a Florida airport Saturday before being taken into custody inside the cockpit of a Coast Guard plane. Herrera Hamilton Moreno, 36, was arrested at the St. Pete/Clearwater airport just before 5 a.m. Saturday after a car chase, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Read full story
5 comments

CDC: Vaccinated teachers and students don’t need masks

Vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines.

Read full story
Wilmington, DE

Swavy, dancing TikTok star with millions of followers, shot dead at 19

Matima Miller, the dancing TikTok star better known as Swavy and Babyface.S, has died. He was 19. The Delaware-based teen’s passing was confirmed by authorities, with local outlets reporting that he was fatally shot in broad daylight Monday in the Southbridge neighborhood of Wilmington.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy