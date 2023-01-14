A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.

Court records show that William Fitzgerald, who was arrested on Monday in West Virginia for allegedly killing his estranged wife, Tarae Washington, in her Pennsylvania home, has been extradited in the case.

A Pennsylvania man has been returned to Pennsylvania after his arrest in West Virginia for allegedly handcuffing and then fatally stabbing his estranged wife in her home last week.

Court records reviewed by Oxygen.com show that William L. Fitzgerald, 50, was in the custody of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania on Friday. He was arrested in Morgantown, West Virginia on Monday for the murder of his estranged wife, Tarae Washington, as previously reported.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on charges of criminal homicide on Jan. 27. No counsel is yet listed for him.

Washington was found handcuffed, bloodied and unresponsive in the kitchen of her Pittsburgh home by her father shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Jan. 5. He called police, telling dispatchers that his daughter “had been stabbed, is beyond help and it was not self-inflicted,” and she was pronounced dead of multiple stab wounds at the scene.

Investigators found significant quantities of blood throughout both floors of the home as well as outside of it, and a silver carving knife was seized from a shelf on the second-floor hallway.

According to a criminal complaint, detectives suspect that Fitzgerald handcuffed Washington before he stabbed her to death.

Washington had filed for divorce from Fitzgerald in November, court records show, and it was set to be finalized in February. Witnesses told detectives that Fitzgerald wanted to reconcile with his estranged wife before her murder, but Washington “was not interested,” per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

