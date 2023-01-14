Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing 3-Year-Old Daughter To Death; 12-Year-Old Daughter Played Dead During Attack

Juan Bravo-Torres admitted in court Wednesday to attacking his daughters with a knife, according to the State Attorney's Office of Brevard and Seminole Counties.

Photo by San Eli News

He'll spend life in prison without the possibility of parole, and avoid the death penalty.A Florida man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to killing his 3-year-old daughter and trying to kill his 12-year-old daughter, according to the State Attorney’s Office of Brevard and Seminole Counties.

A judge accepted Juan Bravo-Torres’ guilty plea on Wednesday and sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murder, and 30 years in prison for attempted murder. The guilty plea is in exchange for the state waiving the death penalty.

The 39-year-old was charged with first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree attempted murder on July 21, 2022, according to the Longwood Police Department. Officers said Bravo-Torres attacked his daughters Eva, 3, and Alina, 12, with a knife at his home on Highland Street just north of Orlando, around 5:30 a.m.

Police said Alina told them she woke up to find her father attacking her with the knife, according to Law and Crime. He sliced her throat, then went to get another knife, according to officers. Alina told officers she was able to get out of her room and found her sister on the hallway floor.

“The victim stated her dad came at her with a knife but that she fought him back and eventually acted as if she was dead in hopes he would stop attacking her,” police said to Law and Crime. “The victim stated that after she played dead, her father dragged her and her little sister into the hall bathroom. The victim stated her dad turned off the lights in the bathroom but that she witnessed him cut his wrists and heard what sounded like he was cutting his throat.”

