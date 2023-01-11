After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes away

A gunman shot into the motel window where a twin girl, 17, and her family were staying. She was a student at Coconut Creek High School.

On Wednesday, just before 2 a.m., deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office were summoned to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave. They discovered Alisa Espaillat there, unconscious with gunshot wounds to her right shoulder and left cheek.

The girl's father, Gabriel Casanova, stated, "They simply stole a life."

A 23-year-old lady and a 19-year-old guy, whom BSO alleges are responsible for the girl's death, are currently in arrest. After the shooting, Jayla Leondrea Patton and Deangelo Cincord, according to investigators, fled the scene.

Cincord was in front of a judge who informed her that he was unaware of any visitors to the motel room. Do not discuss the case's facts, the public defense sternly instructed him.

The teen's parents said that they had no acquaintance with the suspects who had entered the motel room in the middle of the night. The girl's stepfather, Armando Gonazalez, told Local 10 that he had asked the two persons to leave, but that just as he had shut the door behind them, shots were fired.

Gonzales claims that he pushed the woman outside the room after she reached inside. She was with a man when he began firing through the window at that point. The teen was struck by the bullets and died.

Gabriel Casanova asserted, "They didn't kill her." "They murdered the entire family,"

Records stated that Patton and Cincord were taken into custody after being charged with murder and were being held there without bond on Thursday. There was no information on the attorney.

Casanova remarked, "These two soulless people don't care about life at all. "They killed her,"

Alisa's 17th birthday was just recently celebrated, according to Elizabeth Cabrera.

The mother sighed, "I miss my daughter." I am unable to get her back.