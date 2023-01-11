18 Louisianans have been charged with joining a deadly gang

The St. Tammany Parish grand jury delivered a historic 49-count felony indictment and 12 misdemeanor charges on Monday, charging 18 people with racketeering for their involvement in a violent gang that operated in the West 30s neighborhood, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.

Photo by San Eli News

The "Vulture Gang" or the "Hunger Gang," according to Montgomery, has engaged in drug distribution, armed robberies, drive-by shootings, attempted murders, and other types of gun violence throughout the area, which is close to the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center. He claimed that the gang utilized violence to maintain an atmosphere of dread.

According to Montgomery, this represents both the largest interagency cooperation and the largest known racketeering indictment on the Northshore.

About a year ago, the District Attorney's Office started cooperating with regional, parish, and federal law enforcement organizations to look into the circumstances surrounding a spate of shootings in the West 30s neighborhood.

A full-time FBI agent was assigned to the case, and he or she has been working solely on it from the District Attorney's Office, which has served as everyone's base of operations, for the previous few months. The inquiry also required a significant amount of time from the Covington Police Department and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

This is a significant indictment, according to Montgomery. It also demonstrates the cooperation and collaboration of federal, parish, and municipal law enforcement officials. It marks the beginning of the elimination of a dangerous gang from our town. I appreciate the effort put in by my team members and these reputable law enforcement officials.

According to FBI Special Agent in Charge Bryan Vorndran, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office requested that his office join the investigation in October 2022.

Because of the negative effects that drugs and violence have on our communities, the FBI has always and will continue to devote a lot of time and resources to these investigations, he added. "Too many lives have sadly been lost as a result of these violent crimes, and we are dedicated to upholding the laws that remove these threatening offenders from the streets."