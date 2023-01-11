18 Louisianans have been charged with joining a deadly gang

Mario Donevski

The St. Tammany Parish grand jury delivered a historic 49-count felony indictment and 12 misdemeanor charges on Monday, charging 18 people with racketeering for their involvement in a violent gang that operated in the West 30s neighborhood, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wiavI_0kAExb3Z00
Photo bySan Eli News

The "Vulture Gang" or the "Hunger Gang," according to Montgomery, has engaged in drug distribution, armed robberies, drive-by shootings, attempted murders, and other types of gun violence throughout the area, which is close to the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center. He claimed that the gang utilized violence to maintain an atmosphere of dread.

According to Montgomery, this represents both the largest interagency cooperation and the largest known racketeering indictment on the Northshore.

About a year ago, the District Attorney's Office started cooperating with regional, parish, and federal law enforcement organizations to look into the circumstances surrounding a spate of shootings in the West 30s neighborhood.

A full-time FBI agent was assigned to the case, and he or she has been working solely on it from the District Attorney's Office, which has served as everyone's base of operations, for the previous few months. The inquiry also required a significant amount of time from the Covington Police Department and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

This is a significant indictment, according to Montgomery. It also demonstrates the cooperation and collaboration of federal, parish, and municipal law enforcement officials. It marks the beginning of the elimination of a dangerous gang from our town. I appreciate the effort put in by my team members and these reputable law enforcement officials.

According to FBI Special Agent in Charge Bryan Vorndran, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office requested that his office join the investigation in October 2022.

Because of the negative effects that drugs and violence have on our communities, the FBI has always and will continue to devote a lot of time and resources to these investigations, he added. "Too many lives have sadly been lost as a result of these violent crimes, and we are dedicated to upholding the laws that remove these threatening offenders from the streets."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# gang# louisiana# deadly gang

Comments / 107

Published by

Experienced blogger, minimalist and tiny living lover.

Northville, MI
2K followers

More from Mario Donevski

Newport News, VA

6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lesson

In the moments before a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher, there was no fight, no physical struggle and no warning, authorities said Monday. In the moments before a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher, there was no fight, no physical struggle and no warning, authorities said Monday.

Read full story
8 comments
Morgantown, WV

A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.

Court records show that William Fitzgerald, who was arrested on Monday in West Virginia for allegedly killing his estranged wife, Tarae Washington, in her Pennsylvania home, has been extradited in the case.

Read full story
111 comments
Longwood, FL

Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing 3-Year-Old Daughter To Death; 12-Year-Old Daughter Played Dead During Attack

Juan Bravo-Torres admitted in court Wednesday to attacking his daughters with a knife, according to the State Attorney's Office of Brevard and Seminole Counties. He'll spend life in prison without the possibility of parole, and avoid the death penalty.A Florida man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to killing his 3-year-old daughter and trying to kill his 12-year-old daughter, according to the State Attorney’s Office of Brevard and Seminole Counties.

Read full story
129 comments
Martin County, FL

A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’

Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.

Read full story
182 comments
Houston, TX

Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex says

A man shot to death at a west Houston apartment complex was trying to shield his girlfriend's 11-year-old son, multiple neighbors and the victim's ex told ABC13. The shots rang out Monday afternoon on Old Farm Road in the city's Mid West neighborhood, according to police.

Read full story
47 comments

Sasha Obama’s Profanity-Laced Video Goes Viral On TikTok – Did Barack & Michelle Obama Approve?

While her parents, former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are often hailed by their fans for having both class and sass, it looks like their daughter Sasha Obama is showing another side of the first family that we haven’t seen before.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.

Read full story
865 comments
Saint Charles, MO

Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the Bathtub

In St. Charles, Missouri, police are investigating a family after an 11-year-old gave birth to a baby last week in the bathtub of her home. Lesbia Cante, the grandmother of the unnamed baby, took the newborn to a nearby hospital along with her husband, Francisco Javier Gonzalez-Lopez.

Read full story
3 comments
Silver Spring, MD

A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.

Following a stabbing incident Tuesday morning at a McDonald's in Sliver Spring, Theodore Andrew Brandy, 34, is in custody. Following this week's stabbing incident at a McDonald's in Silver Spring, Maryland, a man is in custody.

Read full story
3 comments

A husband filed for divorce after carefully examining this image of his wife.

You'll feel uneasy after reading a contentious story that has been going around the Internet for a while. will probably cause you to examine each picture you've ever shot more closely.

Read full story
7 comments
Wilmington, DE

Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.

The White House announced on Thursday that President Biden's lawyers have found more secret documents from his time as vice president at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. In a statement, Richard Sauber, the president's special counsel, stated that after 10 secret documents were discovered at Biden's former office in Washington, D.C., Biden's lawyers investigated the president's homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. On Wednesday night, the search was finished, and "a few further Obama-Biden Administration records with classified markings" were found.

Read full story
7 comments
Washington, DC

DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shooting

Two suspects in a shooting that happened outside a Metrobus in Northwest Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon and injured three persons, including two children, have been identified by images given by police.

Read full story
2 comments
Newport News, VA

Metal detectors at elementary schools: Repercussions of the Newport News shooting?

The US has entered unprecedented territory in terms of school violence as a result of a 6-year-old boy shooting a first-grade teacher, and many in the Virginia shipbuilding city where the incident occurred are calling for metal detectors in every school.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington, DC

Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-old

Residents of a neighborhood in Northeast D.C. are still asking for the identity of the guy who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy who was suspected of breaking into automobiles. On Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser disclosed that the individual is employed by the District of Columbia.

Read full story
11 comments
Pompano Beach, FL

After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes away

A gunman shot into the motel window where a twin girl, 17, and her family were staying. She was a student at Coconut Creek High School. On Wednesday, just before 2 a.m., deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office were summoned to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave. They discovered Alisa Espaillat there, unconscious with gunshot wounds to her right shoulder and left cheek.

Read full story
23 comments
Washington, DC

A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estate

Brian Walshe, Ana Walshe's husband, has been detained by Massachusetts police and is accused of lying to them during an inquiry. The husband of Ana Walshe, a mother of three who worked in D.C. real estate and went missing on New Year's Day, has been detained by Massachusetts police.

Read full story
Mount Pleasant, MI

Michigan woman gets charged with a felony after being discovered catfishing her daughter and engaging in cyberbullying.

A mother from Michigan was detained for running a catfishing harassment campaign against minors, including her own daughter. Kendra Gail Licari, 42, was arrested on December 12 after officials claimed she bullied her daughter and their ex-boyfriend online using a false internet persona, according to the Morning Sun and Unilad.

Read full story
2 comments
Manchester, NH

Alexandra Eckersley - ex Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersle, arrested for abandoning newborn in frigit New Hampshire Woods

After reportedly giving birth to a premature baby in the New Hampshire woods and lying to authorities about its whereabouts, a woman from New Hampshire with a well-known father is now facing many charges.

Read full story
1 comments

All you need to know when buying a land for a tiny house

Transitioning to the tiny house movement can be an exciting time, especially when coupled with the dream of creating a personal homestead or a tiny house community. Unfortunately, buying land for a tiny home is not as straightforward as it might seem.

Read full story
27 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy