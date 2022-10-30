All you need to know about building tiny home in Michigan

Beautiful Tiny House Agenzia Horizon

Michigan is a great state to live in if you're into tiny houses. They've made it easy for people who want to build them. Tiny house advocates are working hard to get ADUs legalized in residential neighborhoods. Each town has its own rules about what can be built in a backyard. You'll start by visiting your local building department, either for the county or the township, and find out what the zoning laws are.

In Michigan, tiny houses are allowed provided they follow codes and are not less than 500 square feet. This means that a couple must build a 250 square feet structure and a family of four is required to build a tiny home of at least 450 square feet.

There are two types of tiny houses, each with its own set of rules and regulations. Below is a list of requirements to thoroughly examine before you choose which option best suits your needs.

Option 1: Tiny homes on wheels (THOW) can be registered as recreational vehicles and all restrictions are applied. The vehicle cannot exceed 59 feet, but it must be certified to 1192 of the NFPA code or 119.5 of ANSI code.

Option 2: A tiny home can be built on a foundation, and it is only suitable for secondary dwelling units (ADUs), which are allowed to be built on single family lots. City and county zoning requirements may apply, as well as any local building restrictions.

Owners of ADUs must follow all municipal rules regarding construction, installation of utilities and appliances, landscaping and landscaping permits. The decision is ultimately up to the environmental health department of each county; however, most cities require tiny homes to hook up to city water supplies and sewage systems.

Moveable tiny houses can be installed in as little as 90 days, pending approval from an independent inspector certifying that the home meets all applicable codes.

Whether you decide to get yourself a tiny home on wheels or one with foundations, you are making the right choice. Tiny living has been on the rise for some time. Taking in consideration the rising prices and cost of living, this sounds very lucrative to the average person who want’s to cut down on living costs and spend less on living expenses.

I hope you get your dream tiny house very soon!