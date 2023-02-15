Fort Lauderdale, FL

How to Choose the Right Marine Generator

Marine Diesel GeneratorPhoto byCanva

Generators are an essential part of a boat’s power system. They allow you to have all the comforts of home while cruising or enjoying time on the water. But with so many different types and sizes of generators available, it can be difficult to know how to choose the right boat generator. After the main engine, the most expensive single piece of equipment aboard is often the marine generators. 

In theory and application, a marine generator isn’t much different than any other generator. A marine generator is typically powered by diesel or gasoline to produce energy that is converted to electrical energy inside the generator. This electricity can then be used to power various appliances and equipment inside a boat. Marine generators are the most invaluable accessories in any boat. It ensures a steady flow of current to all the boat’s electrical equipment, like lights bulbs, audio systems, air conditioners, refrigerators, and many others. You will find a boat generator in just about every larger boat out there, from fishing boats to yachts.

If you’re searching for the best marine generators to power your boats, select a model that produces less noise and lower emissions. Generators that emit high amounts of carbon monoxide (CO) pose many health risks. Thankfully, most marine generators emit lower amounts of CO, making them safer.

Diesel marine generators are also safer units because they do not emit carbon monoxide, unlike gas generators. They also have more torque, which means more power. However, gas marine generators have greatly improved in fuel efficiency. Also, many manufacturers have designed innovative systems that greatly reduce CO emissions for improved safety.

