White Dog Cafe Wayne to host Puppy Shower in honor of service dog Ashton

It is puppy love, and White Dog Cafe, 200 West Lancaster Ave., Wayne, and Alpha Bravo Canine™️ invite you to help celebrate with a Puppy Shower for Ashton on Sunday, April 30, 2023, from 3-4:30 pm for a tail-wagging time!

Meet Ashton, a new pup who will be trained for Alpha Bravo Canine™️. Photo by Alpha Bravo Canine™️

Ashton, a Labrador from a breeder in Southern New Jersey, was born on January 10, 2023. She is part of a trio of pups training with Alpha Bravo Canine™️, which raises and trains service dogs for U.S. military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI), and other combat-related disabilities.

Ashton was purchased and is being supported with funds from White Dog Cafe's annual Dining Out for the Dogs event, where guests come out to dine and enjoy unique dishes, specialty cocktails, raffle prizes, and the opportunity to meet and eat with on-air personalities from Beasley Radio stations including WMMR, WMGK, BENFM, and WXTU. This event raises enough funds each year to support a service dog from pup to fully trained.

Alpha Bravo Canine™️ does not charge veterans for the dog or its training; the average cost to train a puppy is $30,000, depending on the disability. White Dog Cafe locations will host their sixth annual Dining Out for the Dogs event on August 21, 2023.

Alpha Bravo Canine™️ is a local organization founded by Jennifer Green, a military wife, to give back to the Greater Philadelphia area veteran community. As a non-profit 501©3 organization, Alpha Bravo Canine™️ raises, trains, and donates service dogs to military veterans suffering from mental health afflictions, such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), and mobility. Each pup she raises is named after a service person who has died.

Ashton is named for Senior Airman Ashton L. M. Goodman, who was 21 years old and in the Air Force for less than three years when he lost his life in Afghanistan when a roadside bomb exploded.

The pups are purchased by Green and raised and trained with the help of volunteers. Puppy raisers attend weekly classes where the dogs learn vital skills they will need to assist their veterans, and the puppy raisers then reinforce these lessons at home. Puppy raisers spend two years training with Green, and all of the pup's needs, from veterinarian visits to food and medical supplies, are paid for by Alpha Bravo Canine™️ - and they offer lifetime support to their veteran teams and pay for the first year of supplies once they are placed.

Alpha Bravo Canine™️ relies solely on donations to fund the organization and the purchase and care of the pups. Ashton's puppy shower invites guests to provide monetary assistance or an item from this Chewy wish list.

Guests are invited to come and meet Ashton, take a photo with her, meet Green, and learn more about Alpha Bravo Canine™️ and how to become a puppy raiser! There will also be treats for the attendees.

RSVP is encouraged to attend!

