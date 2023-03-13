Philadelphia, PA

Rittenhouse’s Wilder Celebrating Its First Anniversary with Family Style Spring Fling Dinner

Wilder, the wildly creative and beautiful three-story restaurant, bar, and event space in Rittenhouse, owned by Brett Naylor and Nicole Barrick, is celebrating its first anniversary with what they’re calling their “Spring Fling” on Tuesday, March 21, beginning at 5 p.m. at the restaurant located at 2009 Sansom Street in Philadelphia.

Wilder in the Rittenhouse area celebrates its 1st anniversary!Photo byThomas Hengge

Naylor and Barrick want to show their gratitude for the past year of support by donating a portion of their sales from their Spring Fling to help feed Philadelphians through the Share Food Program.

“We have felt so welcomed by Philadelphia this past year and wanted to celebrate in a Wilder-type way,” said Naylor. “We opened on the first day of spring, so a spring fling is perfect for this occasion, where we will highlight all of the best that Wilder has to offer.” “We’re excited to welcome the neighborhood in and enjoy some birthday cake with our beloved guests,” said Barrick. “This is a Happy Birthday to us, but also a thank you to everyone who has supported the restaurant.”

The Spring Fling three-course menu from Executive Chef Bob Truitt, which costs $78 per person, will be served family style, starting with a Raw Bar Sampler (oysters, crab, smoked fish dip, tuna crudo); Wilder Antipasti; and Spicy Tuna & Lardo Toast. Main courses include Spring Fever Pizza with asparagus, lemon, and hon shimeji; Spaghetti Pesto Genovese; Calabrian Hot Chicken; and Roasted Fennel. For dessert, guests will be treated to a Sorbet Sundae with pineapple, orange, rhubarb, granita, meringue, and a Wilder Birthday Cake.

Reservations are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome in the bar and lounge area. In addition to the Spring Fling menu, the full dinner menu will also be available to all guests. Reservations can be made at http://exploretock.com/wilderphilly.

